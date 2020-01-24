TD Asset Management Inc. wins at the Annual Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

Eight funds awarded the prestigious FundGrade A+® Rating

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, is pleased to announce that several TD Mutual Funds across multiple Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) Categories received recognition at the 2019 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in Toronto last night.

Six of our eight award winning funds are repeat winners in their respective categories, demonstrating TDAM's commitment to delivering exceptional long-term investment solutions to clients.

The TD Mutual Funds that earned the FundGrade A+® Rating are:

*New winner for 2019

Note: Standard Performance can be found by clicking on the funds listed above or by visiting TDAssetManagement.com.

The Fundata FundGrade A+® Rating is awarded on an annual basis and identifies funds which have generated strong risk-adjusted returns, calculated using a number of risk-adjusted performance ratios, relative to their peers. It also takes into account the consistency of the performance throughout the calendar year.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

The "Dow Jones Industrial Average" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"). Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones®, Dow Jones Industrial Average® and DJIA® are registered trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by TDAM. The TD Dow Jones Industrial Average Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD Dow Jones Industrial Average Index Fund nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $394 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

