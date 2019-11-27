TD Asset Management Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Rob Vanderhooft, CIO, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), joined Richard Goodman, Head of Capital Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to mark the launch of three new TD Exchange Traded Funds (TD ETFs): TD Income Builder ETF (TPAY); TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF (TGRE); TD Q Global Multifactor ETF (TQGM). Additionally, TDAM is launching 7 more ETFs in active fixed income and quantitative investing: TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF (TCLB); TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF (TULB); TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF (TUHY); TD Active Global Income ETF (TGFI); TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF (TQCD); TD Q Global Dividend ETF (TQGD); TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (TQSM). TDAM, a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm that offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. TPAY, TGRE, TQGM, TCLB, TULB, TUHY, TGFI, TQCD, TQGD, and TQSM commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 26, 2019.