TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2025 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 7, 2026, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.04500 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF $0.05524 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG $0.07261 TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH $0.04331 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI $0.05389 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ $0.0444 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.10000 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U $0.07877 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U $0.05646 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.04000 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.04773 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH $0.11000 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.04000 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.09100 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.06300 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.09000 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.06300 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.04500 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.07491 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.07825 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.05500 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.07800 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.05400 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.06800 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.10500 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.06000 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.04000 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$ TUSD.U $0.19000 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.91000 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.09365 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.07908 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$ TDOC.U $0.06379 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.04084 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ TEC.U $0.01822 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI $0.01057 TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX $0.04340 TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio TEQT $0.07789 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $0.08192 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.30431 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.17024 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.21478 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.17000 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.20678 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.15202 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$ TPU.U $0.11565 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.07194 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF TQSM $0.09118 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF – US$ TQSM.U $0.12995 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.16527 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB $1.23500 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.14806

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]