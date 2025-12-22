TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions Français

Dec 22, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2025 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 7, 2026, as indicated below:

TD Balanced ETF Portfolio

TBAL

$0.04500

TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCF

$0.05524

TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCG

$0.07261

TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCH

$0.04331

TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCI

$0.05389

TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCJ

$0.0444

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF

TBNK

$0.10000

TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUF.U

$0.07877

TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUG.U

$0.05646

TD Conservative ETF Portfolio

TCON

$0.04000

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

$0.04773

TD Cash Management ETF

TCSH

$0.11000

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

$0.04000

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

$0.09100

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TGED.U

$0.06300

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

$0.09000

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

$0.06300

TD Growth ETF Portfolio

TGRO

$0.04500

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

$0.07491

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

$0.07825

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

$0.05500

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

$0.07800

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TUED.U

$0.05400

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF

TUEX

$0.06800

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

$0.10500

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

$0.06000

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$

TUSB.U

$0.04000

TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – US$

TUSD.U

$0.19000

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

$0.91000

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

$0.09365

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

$0.07908

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$

TDOC.U

$0.06379

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC

$0.04084

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$

TEC.U

$0.01822

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

$0.01057

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF

TECX

$0.04340

TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio

TEQT

$0.07789

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

$0.08192

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

$0.30431

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

$0.17024

TD Q International Low Volatility ETF

TILV

$0.21478

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

$0.17000

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

$0.20678

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

$0.15202

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$

TPU.U

$0.11565

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

$0.07194

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF

TQSM

$0.09118

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF – US$

TQSM.U

$0.12995

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

$0.16527

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

$1.23500

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

$0.14806

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

