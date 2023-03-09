A socially responsible investing approach that aims to earn current income

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") expanded its sustainability suite with the launch of the TD North American Sustainability Bond Fund (the "Fund"), its first actively managed Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")-related fixed income product. The Fund is designed to earn current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of North American fixed income securities, while following a socially responsible approach to investing.

"There is a growing importance for investors to have access to ESG-focused funds and adding the TD North American Sustainability Bond Fund to our existing sustainable investing fund lineup gives investors more ways to round out their portfolio with sustainable options," says Priti Shokeen, Vice President & Director, Head of ESG Research and Engagement Team, TDAM. "The Fund uses fundamental research to select issuers with strong ESG characteristics and is supported by the strength of the Portfolio Management, Credit Research and ESG teams at TDAM."

The launch follows the rollout of the TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund and TD North American Sustainability Balanced Fund in September 2020.

Key features of this new fund include:

Investing in issuers that, in TDAM's view, have strong sustainability characteristics and/or demonstrate positive contributions to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals





The bond investments will tend to focus on North American corporate bonds, which may include non-investment-grade bonds, using rigorous bottom-up security selection. The Fund will also be mindful of the macro environment.





Investors of this Fund gain access to an actively managed fixed income solution that includes investing in bonds that TDAM views as green, social, sustainable and/or sustainability-linked

TDAM is also committed to sustainable investing through its TDAM Sustainable Investment Approach, and is a Founding Participant in Climate Engagement Canada, which aims to drive dialogue between the financial community and Canadian corporations to promote a just transition to a net-zero economy. In 2008, TDAM was among the first Canadian bank-owned asset managers to sign the United Nations- Principles for Responsible Investment.

For more information on sustainable investing, visit the TDAM Sustainable Investing page.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $408 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

