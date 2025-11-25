The new Advisor Series for TD MAP ETF Portfolios delivers cost-effective, all-in-one investment solutions for Canadian advisors and their clients.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is pleased to announce the launch of the Advisor Series for TD MAP ETF Portfolios, expanding access of innovative investment solutions for Canadian advisors and investors. The new Advisor Series will be available starting today, in response to growing industry demand for cost-effective, diversified ETF portfolio solutions.

TD MAP ETF Portfolios

TD MAP ETF Portfolios are mutual fund-of-fund programs consisting of five portfolios, each tailored to a specific investor risk profile. The portfolios seek to meet their respective investment objectives by investing primarily in TD ETFs.

Advisor & Investor Benefits

Convenience: All-in-one asset allocation solution tailored to a specific investor risk profile

All-in-one asset allocation solution tailored to a specific investor risk profile Professional Management: Strategically managed by the Asset Allocation Team at TDAM, whose collaborative approach seeks to provide a disciplined, multi-asset investment process and ongoing portfolio insight

Strategically managed by the Asset Allocation Team at TDAM, whose collaborative approach seeks to provide a disciplined, multi-asset investment process and ongoing portfolio insight Cost Effectiveness: Competitive management fees across all risk profiles, offering access to the TDAM ETFs

Competitive management fees across all risk profiles, offering access to the TDAM ETFs Suitability: Ideal for medium- to long-term investors seeking lower-cost, diversified portfolio matched to risk tolerance and long-term goals

Additional information about the TD MAP ETF Portfolios, including the prospectus and Fund Facts, can be found at TDAM.com. Information about the complete suite of TD MAP ETF Portfolios is also available on our ETFs In-Focus Solutions page.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

