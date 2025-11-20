TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, announced today management fee reductions for certain funds within the TD Mutual Funds (the "Funds") line-up, effective on or about November 20, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

At TDAM, we are committed to delivering value and helping investors achieve their long-term goals. The reduction of management fees on select TD Mutual Funds reflects our ongoing focus on providing competitive, client-centric solutions. These changes ensure that more of our clients' savings remain invested, helping them build wealth over time through the power of compounding.

An amendment to the offering documents of the TD Mutual Funds reflecting the following changes will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on or about November 20, 2025.

Lower management fees

As of the Effective Date, TDAM will lower the management fees charged on the series of the Funds indicated in the table below:

Fund Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund* Advisor Series 1.00 % 0.50 % Investor Series 1.00 % 0.50 % D‑Series 0.45 % 0.25 % F‑Series 0.45 % 0.25 % TD Short Term Bond Fund Advisor Series 1.00 % 0.85 % Investor Series 1.00 % 0.85 % D‑Series 0.50 % 0.35 % F‑Series 0.50 % 0.35 % Premium Series 0.90 % 0.85 % Institutional Series 0.40 % 0.25 % TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund Advisor Series 1.10 % 0.90 % Investor Series 1.10 % 0.90 % D‑Series 0.60 % 0.40 % F‑Series 0.60 % 0.40 % TD U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Advisor Series 1.10 % 0.90 % Investor Series 1.10 % 0.90 % D‑Series 0.60 % 0.40 % F‑Series 0.60 % 0.40 %

*Existing management fee waivers for the Advisor Series, Investor Series, D-Series and F-Series of TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund will be eliminated as of the Effective Date.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

