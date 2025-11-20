TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the estimated 2025 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record, as of the record date indicated below, will receive the actual 2025 reinvested distributions, which may vary from the estimated amounts also indicated below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2025 will be reported in late December or early 2026, and the tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2026.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Annual

Reinvested

Distribution

($) Record Date TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL 0.11905 December 31, 2025 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF 0.09536 December 31, 2025 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG 0.17110 December 31, 2025 TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH 0.00310 December 31, 2025 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI 0.00285 December 31, 2025 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ - December 31, 2025 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK - December 31, 2025 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U - December 31, 2025 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U 0.00496 December 31, 2025 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB - December 31, 2025 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV 0.66081 December 31, 2025 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON 0.06760 December 31, 2025 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB 0.00327 December 31, 2025 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH - December 31, 2025 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB - December 31, 2025 TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series TDNA 0.09857 December 18, 2025 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC - December 31, 2025 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - USD Units TDOC.U - December 31, 2025 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC - December 31, 2025 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - USD Units TEC.U - December 31, 2025 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI - December 31, 2025 TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX - December 31, 2025 TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio TEQT 0.02273 December 31, 2025 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED 1.41099 December 31, 2025 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units TGED.U 0.81248 December 31, 2025 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI - December 31, 2025 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR - December 31, 2025 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE - December 31, 2025 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO 0.27292 December 31, 2025 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE - December 31, 2025 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU 0.28001 December 31, 2025 TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV 0.19249 December 31, 2025 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF 0.43210 December 31, 2025 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE 0.00942 December 31, 2025 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF 0.31047 December 31, 2025 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU - December 31, 2025 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - USD Units TPU.U - December 31, 2025 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD 0.95253 December 31, 2025 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD 0.91665 December 31, 2025 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM 1.09666 December 31, 2025 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM 0.37626 December 31, 2025 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF – US Units TQSM.U 0.52344 December 31, 2025 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP 0.11495 December 31, 2025 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED 1.75156 December 31, 2025 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units TUED.U 1.22262 December 31, 2025 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX 1.25247 December 31, 2025 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY - December 31, 2025 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB - December 31, 2025 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV 0.44975 December 31, 2025 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB - December 31, 2025 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – USD Units TUSB.U - December 31, 2025 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – USD Units TUSD.U - December 31, 2025

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

