Nov 20, 2025, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the estimated 2025 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record, as of the record date indicated below, will receive the actual 2025 reinvested distributions, which may vary from the estimated amounts also indicated below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2025 will be reported in late December or early 2026, and the tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2026.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Estimated
Annual
Reinvested
Distribution
($)

Record Date

TD Balanced ETF Portfolio

TBAL

0.11905

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCF

0.09536

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCG

0.17110

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCH

0.00310

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCI

0.00285

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCJ

-

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF

TBNK

-

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUF.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUG.U

0.00496

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

0.66081

December 31, 2025

TD Conservative ETF Portfolio

TCON

0.06760

December 31, 2025

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

0.00327

December 31, 2025

TD Cash Management ETF

TCSH

-

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

-

December 31, 2025

TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series

TDNA

0.09857

December 18, 2025

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - USD Units

TDOC.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - USD Units

TEC.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF

TECX

-

December 31, 2025

TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio

TEQT

0.02273

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

1.41099

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units

TGED.U

0.81248

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

-

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

-

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

-

December 31, 2025

TD Growth ETF Portfolio

TGRO

0.27292

December 31, 2025

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

0.28001

December 31, 2025

TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF

TILV

0.19249

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

0.43210

December 31, 2025

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

0.00942

December 31, 2025

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

0.31047

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - USD Units

TPU.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

0.95253

December 31, 2025

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

0.91665

December 31, 2025

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

1.09666

December 31, 2025

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

TQSM

0.37626

December 31, 2025

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF – US Units

TQSM.U

0.52344

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

0.11495

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

1.75156

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units

TUED.U

1.22262

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF

TUEX

1.25247

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

0.44975

December 31, 2025

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – USD Units    

TUSB.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Cash Management ETF – USD Units

TUSD.U

-

December 31, 2025

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

