TD Asset Management Inc. Launches A-Series of TD Fixed Income Pool

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), the Manager of TD Mutual Funds, announced the introduction of the Advisor Series (A-Series) of TD Fixed Income Pool (the 'Fund'). The Fund is designed to provide investors with fixed income diversification through its exposure to Canadian and global debt.

"Clients are at the center of everything we do, and the launch of the A-Series for the TD Fixed Income Pool can provide greater flexibility and choice to help investors meet their evolving needs and target their financial goals," said Michael Craig, Managing Director & Head of Asset Allocation and Derivatives at TDAM. "This Fund can be an attractive option for investors who are looking to simplify their fixed income holdings. It offers a multi strategy fixed income solution, the depth and experience of our fixed income team, and exposure to various fixed income strategies and active fixed income asset allocation which helps us to guide the portfolio through the investment cycle, " added Craig.

The Fund provides investors with access to:

A suite of TDAM fixed income investment strategies in one simple solution that aims to provide a competitive management fee structure

Diversified exposure to the fixed income market, where the underlying assets are selected across risk profiles, sectors, maturities and geographies

The expertise of TDAM's Portfolio Management teams and in-house independent credit research analysts

Through innovation and active management, TDAM's broad suite of fixed income solutions can help achieve positive risk-reward outcomes and help investors target their financial goals as part of a diversified portfolio.

For more information on the Fund visit www.tdassetmanagement.com to view the TD Mutual Funds Simplified Prospectus for TD Fixed Income Pool.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $391.2 billion in assets as at June 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

