TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") announced the addition of a new actively managed fixed income Exchange-Traded Fund ("TD ETF"), the TD Cash Management ETF ("TCSH"), to its expanding solution suite. TCSH begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"A well-diversified portfolio usually includes a cash component which historically has come at the expense of portfolio returns. TCSH seeks to maximize the cash portion of investors portfolios through investments in high-quality securities while constantly monitoring global macroeconomic trends to take advantage of relevant opportunities in the market," said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TDAM.

"This launch showcases the value of our proprietary independent credit research capabilities and offers a compelling avenue for investors looking for a potential to earn a high rate of interest income," added Cooper.

TD Cash Management ETF (Ticker: TCSH)

TCSH seeks to earn a high rate of interest income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity by investing primarily in high-quality debt securities such as money market and short-term fixed income securities issued by Canadian federal and provincial governments, corporations and trusts.

Additional information about TCSH including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at tdam.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on our ETFs In-Focus Solutions page.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $437 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

