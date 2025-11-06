For the 19 th year in a row, certain TDAM funds were recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to industry peers

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - A number of investment funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM", "we," "our") were recognized at the 2025 Canada LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, announced on November 6, 2025. This is the 19th year in a row that TDAM funds have received this recognition.

Two TD Mutual Funds – TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund and TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund (US$) – and five TD Exchange-Traded Funds ("TD ETFs") – TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF (TQCD), TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF (TUSB), TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF (TGED), TD Active Preferred Share ETF (TPRF) and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC) – received awards in their respective categories as leading funds.

"We're honoured to receive recognition again this year from LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for numerous TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs across multiple categories and time periods," said David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "Being recognized consistently is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence from our portfolio managers and investment teams across our broad array of capabilities. It's particularly exciting as the recognition occurs just as we've crossed two remarkable thresholds: $25 billion in assets under management (AUM) within our TD ETF lineup, and $500 billion in total AUM across all our investment offerings.1 These twin milestones signal our growing influence in the ETF space and reaffirm our leadership in the broader asset management landscape. Most importantly, it's all about helping clients achieve their goals. Whether it's saving for retirement, funding education, or building generational wealth, TDAM is here for the journey."

Each of the following investment funds managed by TDAM were recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

Canada Fund Awards

Canada ETF Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2 and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate awards, the accuracy is not guaranteed. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly.

Performance for TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund - D Series for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 19.80% (1 year), 15.63% (3 years), 16.63% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.83% (since inception on August 26, 2016). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund (US$) – FT5 Series for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 11.92% (1 year), 16.15% (3 years), 9.81% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.45% (since inception on August 16, 2018). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund (US$) – F Series for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 11.88% (1 year), 16.13% (3 years), 9.79% (5 years), 9.33% (10 years), and 8.99% (since inception on August 16, 2011). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 28.16% (1 year), 23.17% (3 years), 19.53% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 12.61% (since inception on November 20, 2019). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 8.36% (1 year), 7.12% (3 years), 3.80% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 4.03% (since inception on November 8, 2018). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 21.21% (1 year), 27.65% (3 years), 16.56% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 15.74% (since inception on May 3, 2019). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD Active Preferred Share ETF for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 17.44% (1 year), 14.34% (3 years), 14.08% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 8.03% (since inception on November 8, 2018). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF for the period that ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 31.52% (1 year), 35.70% (3 years), 18.73% (5 years), N/A (10 years) and 22.03% (since inception on May 7, 2019). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2025 are as follows: 5 (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About LSEG Lipper

With a track record of over 50 years of independent content, LSEG Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group. LSEG Lipper data covers more than 380,000+ share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets. LSEG Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. LSEG Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for 50 years, LSEG Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

1 Aggregate statistics as at September 30, 2025, for TD Asset Management Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

