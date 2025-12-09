TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") has announced the addition of a sub-investment grade global private credit strategy to its expanding suite of credit solutions. As of today, institutional investors in various jurisdictions will have access to TDAM's latest alternative investment solution, the TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (the "Fund").

"While the current investment environment features an array of private credit solutions, our new Fund provides clients with a simple one-stop solution that can offer thoughtful investment diversification in a flexible, open-ended structure that charges no performance fees," said Colin Lynch, Managing Director and Head of Alternative Investments, TDAM. "Furthermore, we have crafted an innovative collaboration agreement with TD Securities Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC that helps provide access to their vast underwriting capabilities for the direct benefit of our investors."

The Fund seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors in the form of cash-on-cash yield, while preserving capital through the application of TDAM's long-established credit and risk management processes. The Fund provides open-ended, broadly diversified private credit exposure across various markets, including direct lending (middle market corporate credit), real estate debt, infrastructure debt and specialty finance markets without the need to navigate multiple fund vintages. TDAM's sub-investment grade credit strategy will invest across the capital stack, including senior secured, junior secured and subordinated debt. To support existing direct lending capabilities, TDAM has also worked to integrate the loan origination capabilities of TD Securities Inc. to provide Fund investors access to their large pipelines of corporate credit opportunities.

"We believe that our newest fund showcases the breadth and depth of TDAM's credit expertise, and we remain focused on providing investment solutions that help meet the evolving needs of institutional investors," said Lynch. "To bolster the team's efforts, we have added origination specialists in the Toronto and New York offices and are planning to add other locations globally in the near future."

The firm has over 35 years of experience managing alternatives, and the Fund joins TDAM's comprehensive alternative investments suite, which includes global Investment grade private debt, global real estate, Canadian commercial mortgages, and global infrastructure.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

