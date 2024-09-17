The TD Global Disciplined Equity Alpha Fund™ and TD Target Maturity Bond Funds,

along with other new offerings, showcase the depth of TDAM's expertise and are

designed to help meet the evolving needs of investors.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") announced the addition of new funds and US$ purchase options for certain existing series to its expanding solutions suite. Starting today, investors have access to new Mutual Funds:

TD Global Disciplined Equity Alpha Fund ™

TD Target Maturity Bond Funds

TD Global Technology Leaders Index Fund

TD Preferred Share Fund

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond Fund

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond Fund

and new US$ Purchase Options for existing:

F-Series and Advisor Series of TD U.S. Equity Focused Fund

F-Series of TD U.S. Index Fund

"We know investors are looking for modern, advanced solutions to help meet their evolving needs. Our new offerings are built with this in mind. With a focus on quality, disciplined risk management and a commitment to investment excellence, we believe these solutions demonstrate the breadth of our capabilities and the expertise of our investment teams as we continually seek to add value and meet the diverse needs of our clients," said David Sykes, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, TDAM.

About the new TD Mutual Funds

TD Global Disciplined Equity Alpha Fund™ seeks to offer investors and advisors:

Robust risk management : This solution relies on in-house risk modelling capabilities used to build and manage low-volatility strategies over the last decade;

: This solution relies on in-house risk modelling capabilities used to build and manage low-volatility strategies over the last decade; Potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns : By deriving company factor information from many data sources, our portfolio management team can help to potentially generate more attractive risk-return profiles for clients;

: By deriving company factor information from many data sources, our portfolio management team can help to potentially generate more attractive risk-return profiles for clients; Dynamic factor exposure : A technology-driven approach utilizes hundreds of data points for stocks in the fund's available universe to identify opportunities more effectively;

: A technology-driven approach utilizes hundreds of data points for stocks in the fund's available universe to identify opportunities more effectively; Style versatility: The solution provides a style-agnostic approach to sectors and market cap levels potentially providing more opportunities to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

TD Target Maturity Bond Funds seek to offer investors and advisors:

Choice of Canadian or U.S. dollar exposure : Investors can choose exposure to either Canadian or U.S. dollar investment-grade corporate bonds by allocating to a respective fund and maturity year;

: Investors can choose exposure to either Canadian or U.S. dollar investment-grade corporate bonds by allocating to a respective fund and maturity year; Defined maturity : TD Target Maturity Bond Funds allow investors to align their cash flow needs with the known maturity date and seek to reduce sensitivity to changes in the interest rates as each fund approaches maturity;

: TD Target Maturity Bond Funds allow investors to align their cash flow needs with the known maturity date and seek to reduce sensitivity to changes in the interest rates as each fund approaches maturity; Professional management : The solution's active management allows portfolio managers to respond to market events, seek out strategic opportunities, and potentially offer a higher yield to maturity while managing declining yield risk in a fund's final year of maturity;

: The solution's active management allows portfolio managers to respond to market events, seek out strategic opportunities, and potentially offer a higher yield to maturity while managing declining yield risk in a fund's final year of maturity; Diversification: The solution seeks to provide diversification through allocation to a basket of bonds from different issuers and sectors, which potentially contributes to a more resilient fixed income portfolio.

TD Global Technology Leaders Index Fund is structured to help provide investors seeking exposure to the technology sector with potential for long-term capital growth by tracking the performance of a global equity index which measures the investment return of global mid- and large-cap issuers related to technology, and TD Preferred Share Fund which seeks to add value and reduce risk by investing primarily in Canadian-listed preferred shares and other income-producing securities. With the launch of these mutual funds, investors are now able to access a convenient and efficient solution benefiting from the research, experience and insights of TDAM's experienced investment team.

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond Fund and TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond Fund are now available in D-Series, making the strategies behind TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF (TCLB) and TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF (TULB) available for discount brokerage clients in mutual fund form and allowing investors to potentially benefit from these strategies in either an ETF or Mutual Fund portfolio. Both TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond Fund and TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond Fund seek to earn a high rate of interest income, with TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond Fund focusing on longer-dated Government of Canada securities and TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond Fund focusing on longer-dated U.S. Treasury bonds denominated in U.S. dollars.

US$ Purchase Options

To help investors build tailored portfolios to reach their financial goals, F-Series and Advisor Series of TD U.S. Equity Focused Fund and F-Series of TD U.S. Index Fund are now available in U.S. dollars.

Additional information about TD Mutual Funds, including the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts, can be found at TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Global Technology Leaders Index Fund and TD U.S. Index Fund are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive indexes (the "Indexes") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indexes or the price of the Indexes at any time or in any other respect. The Indexes are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indexes are calculated correctly.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $434 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

