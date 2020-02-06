TD Asset Management Inc. expands alternative investments lineup with the TD Greystone Global Real Estate Fund L.P.

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") introduced its latest alternative investment solution, the TD Greystone Global Real Estate Fund L.P. (the "Fund"). The firm has over 30 years of experience managing alternatives, and the Fund joins TDAM's comprehensive alternative suite, which includes Canadian real estate, Canadian commercial mortgages and global infrastructure.

"As investors increasingly look to manage portfolio risk, there is now a greater demand for adding a global real estate allocation that can complement an existing Canadian real estate mandate by providing additional diversification, a greater opportunity set, and the potential to enhance risk-adjusted returns," said Colin Lynch, Vice President & Director, Global Real Estate Investments, TDAM. "We are pleased to provide a fund with access to the benefits of privately held global real estate assets."

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek strong long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of direct and indirect global real estate investments. The Fund was seeded in 2019 and is diversified by location, property type and risk strategy from the first dollar invested. The Fund has exposure to over 500 properties located in approximately 15 countries.

"We continue to focus on evolving our investment solutions in response to client needs and the ever-changing investment environment," said Ted Welter, Chief Investment Officer of Alternative Investments and Managing Director, TDAM. "Our latest fund was built keeping the firm's framework of investment discipline and operational excellence top of mind so that our investment team can focus on one singular vision — protect, grow and build our clients' real estate portfolios."

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $394 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

All products contain risk. Important information about the pooled fund is contained in their offering circular, which we encourage you to read before investing. Please obtain a copy. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns of the funds including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions. Yields, investment returns and unit values will fluctuate for all funds. All performance data represent past returns and are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Pooled Fund units are not deposits as defined by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed by The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Investment strategies and current hold­ings are subject to change. TD Pooled Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc.

