TD Asset Management Inc. expands alternative investments lineup with launch of TD Greystone Real Asset Pooled Fund Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") announced an addition to its existing suite of alternative investment solutions for accredited investors with the launch of the TD Greystone Real Asset Pooled Fund Trust (the "Fund"). This Fund joins the TD Greystone Mortgage and Short Bond Pooled Fund Trust and the TD Emerald Private / Public Debt Pooled Fund Trust, which launched earlier this year exclusively through TD Wealth Private Wealth Management.

"We live in a challenging investing world, with very low interest rates, low yields, and increasing volatility. It's more important than ever to look for new and innovative solutions to help drive value for clients," said Rob Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "We believe that alternative asset classes, such as real estate, mortgages and infrastructure, can be a source of accretive returns with the potential to enhance portfolio diversification, particularly in environments where inflationary pressures start to pick up. Real assets tend to have a lower correlation to other asset classes and can provide investors with a stable and predictable income stream along with capital growth."

The TD Greystone Real Asset Pooled Fund Trust seeks to provide income and capital growth over the long-term by primarily investing in, or gaining exposure to, a diversified portfolio of Canadian and global real estate and infrastructure investments as well as publicly traded securities.

Referring to the launch, Dave Kelly, SVP and Head of Private Wealth Management and Financial Planning said, "We are pleased to bring to market the second of our two retail focused TD Greystone Funds for our accredited High Net Worth clients. We continue to focus on evolving our products and services to help meet the changing needs of our clients, deliver value and help them achieve their investment goals."

TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $391 billion in assets as at June 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management.

About TD Greystone Asset Management

TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. TD Greystone Asset Management ("TD Greystone") is an institutional money manager based in Regina with additional offices in Toronto, Winnipeg and Hong Kong. Since 1988, TD Greystone has been offering a full range of multi-asset class solutions with in-house teams covering fixed income, Canadian equities, U.S. equities, international equities, real estate, mortgages and infrastructure. In November 2018, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) completed the acquisition of Greystone Capital Management Inc. ("GCMI"), parent company of Greystone Managed Investments Inc. This transaction provides the asset management businesses of TD one of the broadest offerings of investment solutions in Canada and will provide clients access to alternative investments and the ability to further integrate private and public asset classes into their portfolios. To learn more about TD Greystone, please visit www.greystone.td.com.

All products contain risk. Important information about the pooled fund trusts is contained in their offering circular, which we encourage you to read before investing. Please obtain a copy. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns of the funds including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions. Yields, investment returns and unit values will fluctuate for all funds. All performance data represent past returns and are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Pooled Fund units are not deposits as defined by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed by The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Investment strategies and current holdings are subject to change. TD Pooled Fund Trusts are managed by TD Asset Management Inc.

