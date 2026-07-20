TD Asset Management Inc. executes first loan in Global Private Credit Strategy

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") has closed its first loan in its newly-launched global private credit strategy, the TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund is integrated into the TD Greystone private markets platform that manages C$42.4 Billion1 of assets. This first deployment of the Fund's committed capital builds toward a fully diversified, evergreen global portfolio of high-income credit investments.

The Fund seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors across direct lending (middle market corporate credit), real estate debt, infrastructure debt and specialty finance markets without the need to navigate multiple funds or managers. The first opportunity comes from one of TDAM's existing relationships within the infrastructure space. This loan monetizes equity distributions of operational fibre networks in North America 100% owned by the builder/operator. Building on TDAM's long track record of developing tailored credit solutions, this sole-sourced, bilateral loan is structured with appropriate covenants, contractual provisions, and reserve accounts while offering a yield that aligns with the Fund's current objective of an 8% to 10% unlevered yield.

"Our first investment also showcases the depth of our origination channels, across infrastructure and other real asset lending, in addition to the direct lending opportunities we are seeing through our alignment with TD Bank partners" said Bruce MacKinnon, Managing Director and Head of Private Debt Research & Origination at TDAM. According to Colin Lynch, Managing Director and Head of Private Markets at TDAM, "This opportunity serves as a proof point that careful, selective underwriting can find opportunities that provide premium income without lowering our standard of credit resilience".

The team expects the Fund's second and third deals to rapidly follow in the footsteps of this allocation. To bolster the team's efforts and reinforce our commitment to the Private Credit platform, TDAM recently added two origination specialists to its affiliate office in London, UK after adding specialists in Toronto and New York in 2025.

The firm has over 35 years of experience managing alternatives, and the Fund joins TDAM's comprehensive alternative investments suite, which includes global investment grade private debt, global real estate, Canadian commercial mortgages, and global infrastructure.

1 Source: TDAM. Assets under management as at March 31, 2026 for TDAM, a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The information contained herein is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax, accounting or investment advice. Particular investment, tax or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance. This material is not an offer to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. These materials have not been reviewed by and are not registered with any securities or other regulatory authority in jurisdictions where we operate. Any general discussion or opinions contained within these materials regarding securities, real assets or market conditions represent our view or the view of the source cited. Unless otherwise indicated, such view is as of the date noted and is subject to change. Information about the portfolio holdings, asset allocation or diversification is historical and is subject to change.

All products contain risk. Important information about the funds is contained in their respective offering circular, which we encourage you to read before investing. Please obtain a copy. Fund units are not deposits as defined by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed by The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Investment strategies and current holdings are subject to change. TD Pooled Funds and TD Greystone Alternative Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund is comprised of TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (Global Master) SCSp (the "Master Fund"), TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (Canada Feeder) L.P., TD Greystone Private Credit Fund (US Feeder) L.P., TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (Luxembourg Feeder I) SCSp and TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (Luxembourg Feeder II) SCSp. Each of the Feeder Funds acts as a feeder fund in a master-feeder structure and invests all or substantially all of its assets in the TD Greystone Global Private Credit Fund (Global Master) SCSp.

This document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS"). FLS reflect current expectations and projections about future events and/or outcomes based on data currently available. Such expectations and projections may be incorrect in the future as events which were not anticipated or considered in their formulation may occur and lead to results that differ materially from those expressed or implied. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and reliance on FLS should be avoided.

TD Asset Management Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $532 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at March 31, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]