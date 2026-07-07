TD Asset Management Inc. and iCapital Network Canada Ltd. Collaborate to Bring a Global Real Estate Strategy to Eligible Canadian Accredited Investors

The launch builds on the firms' existing relationship supporting Canadian private wealth channels and marks the second strategy introduced in Canada through iCapital's platform.

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - iCapital Network Canada Ltd. ("iCapital Canada1"), a wholly owned subsidiary of iCapital, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced the launch of a Canadian investment vehicle that will provide eligible Canadian accredited investors with access to a global real estate strategy managed by TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM").

This marks the second strategy iCapital Canada has introduced in Canada featuring TDAM Private Market investment strategies, following the introduction of a global infrastructure strategy in 2025. The latest offering expands access to global real assets for Canadian wealth managers and advisors seeking diversified solutions across private markets.

The launch reflects iCapital's continued expansion of private market access in Canada, supported by its platform capabilities across operations, administration, and education, while also enabling TDAM to offer its global real estate expertise to private wealth investors through an efficient, technology-enabled investment structure.

"Today's investors are increasingly seeking resilient, income-oriented real asset strategies that can perform across market cycles. With nearly 40 years of experience managing real estate, we have built a high-quality portfolio of physical assets across Canada and key global markets, designed to deliver durable income and diversification. The launch of this global real estate investment vehicle marks an important step in expanding access to our institutional real estate platform for accredited Canadian investors," said Andrew Croll, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, Head of Global Real Estate Investments at TDAM.

"Building on the momentum of our prior collaboration, this second launch underscores our shared focus on expanding access to private market strategies for Canadian accredited investors," said Thomas Johnston, Managing Director, Head of Client Solutions, Canada at iCapital. "Through iCapital's technology and local expertise, we are focused on supporting wealth managers and advisors as they allocate across global real assets."

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, insurance carriers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes2 for all participants in the ecosystem.



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1 iCapital, Inc., together with its affiliates "iCapital"

2 iCapital delivers better outcomes by streamlining financial operations, enhancing technology infrastructure, and empowering smarter decision-making through reporting and analytics.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides broad access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital's end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities and insurance products into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has nearly $1.2 trillion3 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including over $312 billion in alternative platform assets, $288 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $554 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,400 wealth management firms and 130,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York and Greenwich, CT, iCapital operates globally with 19 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World's Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World's Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $532 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at March 31, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.



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3 As of March 31, 2026

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, "iCapital"). This material is the property of iCapital. This is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Securities products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC (a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC), Institutional CN (Europe) – Empresa de Investimento, S.A. (registered with CMVM), iCapital UK Services Limited (authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority), iCapital Hong Kong Limited (licensed by SFC) and iCapital SG Pte. Ltd (licensed by MAS), iCapital Network Canada Ltd. is registered as an investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer where required in the applicable Provinces and Territories of Canada, all affiliates of iCapital. Registrations and memberships in no way imply that FINRA, SIPC, CMVM, FCA, SFC or MAS have endorsed any of the entities, products or services discussed herein. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC, Institutional CN (Europe) – Empresa de Investimento, S.A., iCapital UK Services Limited, iCapital Hong Kong Limited, iCapital SG Pte. Ltd. and iCapital Network Canada Ltd, may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. "iCapital" and "iCapital Network" are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2026 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: iCapital, [email protected]; For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]