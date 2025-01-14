Expanded suite of TD ETFs offers greater flexibility for investors

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the addition of five new TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs) to its broad solutions suite.

"The investment industry is always evolving, and investors need to navigate an often complex environment to minimize their investment risks and maximize returns. Investors can better position themselves by choosing investments suitable for their needs and goals. Our new U.S. dollar ETF offerings can help reduce potential currency volatility, while the extension of our suite of target maturity bond ETFs provides investors with additional avenues to potentially reduce short-term volatility," said David Sykes, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "At TDAM, our approach is to take advantage of the strong capabilities of our portfolio managers and investment teams to help investors meet their financial goals. We believe our new TD ETFs can help investors to do just that."

New TD ETFs that begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today include:

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (USD: TQSM.U)

TQSM.U seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by utilizing a quantitative investment approach to security selection to invest primarily in, or gain exposure to, equity securities of small or medium-sized issuers located in the United States . Learn more here.

TD U.S. Cash Management ETF (USD: TUSD.U)

TUSD.U seeks to earn a high rate of interest income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity by investing primarily in high-quality debt securities such as money market and short-term fixed income securities denominated in U.S. dollars. Learn more here.

TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs

Three new Target Maturity Bond ETFs—TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF (TBCH), TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF (TBCI), and TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF (TBCJ)—terminating in the years 2028, 2029 and 2030 respectively, each seeking to provide regular income and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of investment-grade Canadian corporate bonds denominated in Canadian dollars. Learn more here.

Additional information about TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF, TD U.S. Cash Management ETF and TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at TDAssetManagement.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on the TD ETF Resource Centre.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $479 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

