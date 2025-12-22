TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for TD ETFs Français

TD Asset Management Inc.

Dec 22, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2025 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (collectively, the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2025 will be distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record, as of the record date indicated below, will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2025 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2026.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Final
Annual
Reinvested
Distribution
($)

Record Date

TD Balanced ETF Portfolio

TBAL

0.16069

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCF

0.09134

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCG

0.18405

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF

TBNK

-

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUF.U

0.08285

December 31, 2025

TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUG.U

0.04016

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

1.19057

December 31, 2025

TD Conservative ETF Portfolio

TCON

0.11278

December 31, 2025

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Cash Management ETF

TCSH

0.00260

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

-

December 31, 2025

TD North American Dividend Fund – ETF Series

TDNA

0.18286

December 18, 2025

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - USD Units

TDOC.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - USD Units

TEC.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

0.88515

December 31, 2025

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF

TECX

1.03612

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

1.14894

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units

TGED.U

0.67474

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

-

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

-

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

-

December 31, 2025

TD Growth ETF Portfolio

TGRO

0.31099

December 31, 2025

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

0.33531

December 31, 2025

TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF

TILV

0.39754

December 31, 2025

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

0.44142

December 31, 2025

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

0.02842

December 31, 2025

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

0.37105

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - USD Units

TPU.U

-

December 31, 2025

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

1.51565

December 31, 2025

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

1.21655

December 31, 2025

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

1.06308

December 31, 2025

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

TQSM

0.32202

December 31, 2025

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF – US Units

TQSM.U

0.68024

December 31, 2025

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

0.14267

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

1.59712

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units

TUED.U

1.07369

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF

TUEX

2.51320

December 31, 2025

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

-

December 31, 2025

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

0.95733

December 31, 2025

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

-

December 31, 2025

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – USD Units

TUSB.U

-

December 31, 2025

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $527 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

