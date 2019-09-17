TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), today announced the September cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on September 27, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 4, 2019.

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB C$ 0.025 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP C$ 0.130 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU C$ 0.090 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU C$ 0.090 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE C$ 0.135 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE C$ 0.135 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB C$ 0.035 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB C$ 0.040 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF - $U.S. TUSB.U US$ 0.030 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF C$ 0.038 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED C$ 0.050 TD Systematic International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV C$ 0.140 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC C$ 0.020

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit www.TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $391.30 billion in assets as at June 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Derek Kirk, TD Bank Group, 416-965-7139, derek.kirk@td.com