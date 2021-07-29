TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD China Income & Growth Fund, TD Emerging Markets Fund, TD Emerging Markets Class and TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund (collectively, the "Funds"), announced today that effective July 29, 2021, the risk ratings for the Funds will be changing as indicated below:

TD Mutual Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Risk Rating Decrease TD China Income & Growth Fund High Medium to High TD Emerging Markets Fund Medium to High Medium TD Emerging Markets Class Medium to High Medium Risk Rating Increase TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund Low to Medium Medium

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings.

The risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for the Funds can be found in the TD Mutual Funds' simplified prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

New U.S. Dollar Purchase Option

TDAM also announced that U.S. dollar purchase options will be made available on Investor Series, Advisor Series, F-Series and Private Series units of the TD China Income & Growth Fund to provide even greater flexibility for investors.

For more information about the Funds, please click here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change. TD Mutual Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TDAM

TDAM, a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $428 billion in assets as at June 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]