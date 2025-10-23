TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, announced details regarding risk rating changes for certain TD Mutual Funds listed below (the "Funds"), effective on or about October 23, 2025.

Risk Rating Changes

The following Funds will change their risk ratings as indicated below.

TD Mutual Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating

(Decreased) TD Managed Aggressive Growth Portfolio Medium Low to Medium TD Managed Aggressive Growth ETF Portfolio Medium Low to Medium

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings.

These changes will be reflected in the TD Mutual Funds' Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts that will be filed on or about October 23, 2025.

The risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and the related annual review by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds.

A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology and each of the Funds' investment objectives and strategies can be found in the TD Mutual Funds Simplified Prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information regarding TD Mutual Funds, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $504 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]