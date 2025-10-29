TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF (Ticker: TULB), announced that effective October 29, 2025, the risk rating for TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF has decreased from "Medium to High" to "Medium".

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF associated with the new risk rating.

The risk rating change will be reflected in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' Prospectus and ETF Facts that will be filed on or about October 29, 2025.

The risk rating change is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and the related annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of its publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies of TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF can be found in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' Prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information regarding TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF, visit www.td.com/ca/en/asset-management/funds/solutions/etfs/.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $504 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2025 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

