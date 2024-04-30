TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETF"), today announced that due to an input error, the amount of the distribution declared on March 15, 2024 of $0.45 per unit was higher than the intended distribution of $0.045 per unit. The higher distribution amount was paid out to unitholders on April 4, 2024. The excess distribution did not result in a net asset value error, though unitholders received a higher distribution than expected. As a result, TDAM has decided to eliminate distributions for the TD ETF for the remaining three quarterly distribution periods as the expected distribution amount for 2024 has already been exceeded. Unitholders can expect a higher portion of the distribution for 2024 to be a return of capital for tax purposes.

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange- traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR) (the "Index") is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital the TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETF.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $454 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]