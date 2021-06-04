TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, today announced that, effective June 30, 2021, TDAM will replace Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. as the portfolio adviser for the Epoch U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund and Epoch U.S. Blue Chip Equity Currency Neutral Fund (the "Funds").

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Funds. The investment objectives of the Funds will be executed through a strategy utilizing a concentrated portfolio of U.S. securities. Stock selection is predominately a bottom-up process, using a fundamental free cash flow, growth-oriented approach.

Additionally, effective June 30, 2021, the names of the Funds will be changed as follows:

Current Name New Name (effective June 30, 2021) Epoch U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund TD U.S. Equity Focused Fund Epoch U.S. Blue Chip Equity Currency Neutral Fund TD U.S. Equity Focused Currency Neutral Fund

More information on TD Mutual Funds can be found at www.tdassetmanagement.com.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $412 billion in assets as at March 31, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Derek Kirk, TD Bank Group, [email protected]