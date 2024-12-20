TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2024 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2024 will be distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2024 will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2024 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2025.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Final Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL 0.11446 TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE - TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF - TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG 0.00508 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK - TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUE.U 0.02146 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U 0.08291 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB - TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV - TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON - TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB - TD Cash Management ETF TCSH - TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB - TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC 0.22558 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - USD Units TDOC.U 0.12710 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC - TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - USD Units TEC.U - TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI - TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX - TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED 1.56612 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units TGED.U 0.81125 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI - TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR - TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE - TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO 0.22168 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE 0.07475 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU - TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV 0.12800 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF - TD International Equity Index ETF TPE - TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF - TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU 0.29623 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - USD Units TPU.U 0.14759 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD 0.52526 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD 0.81940 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM 0.59600 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP 0.16014 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED 2.80680 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - USD Units TUED.U 1.32429 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX 1.88954 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY - TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB - TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – USD Units TUSB.U -

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the price of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $479 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

