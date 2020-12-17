TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the estimated 2020 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive the actual 2020 reinvested distributions which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2020, will be reported in late December or early 2021. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2021.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Active High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.31818 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.27603 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.21635 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB $1.69410 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY $0.16839 TD Q U.S. Small Mid-Cap Equity ETF TQSM $0.00000 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC $0.00000 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU $0.00000 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI $0.00000

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar Research Inc. ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

