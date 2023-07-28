TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD One-Click Suite of Exchange-Traded Funds (individually a "TD ETF", and collectively, the "TD ETFs"), today announced a plan to simplify the suite of TD ETFs including modifications to the composition of the TD ETF portfolios, names and ticker symbol changes, and a reduction in the management fees. All of the changes described below will be effective on or about August 31, 2023.

Portfolio changes

TDAM is simplifying the composition of the TD ETFs by modifying the construction of the portfolios. TD ETFs will generally invest in index ETFs in order to provide investors with broad market exposure while reducing the management fees. The benchmarks and target asset mix will remain the same and rebalancing to the target weights will occur on a quarterly basis.

Name changes of TD ETFs

The names and ticker symbols of the TD ETFs are also changing, as set out in the table below:

Current

Ticker Current TD ETF Name New

Ticker New TD ETF Name TOCC TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCM TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TBAL TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TOCA TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TGRO TD Growth ETF Portfolio

Lower management fees on TD ETFs

Streamlining the portfolio construction by investing in index ETFs allows TDAM to lower the management fees on all three TD ETFs, as set out in the table below:

Ticker New TD ETF Name Current Management Fee New Management Fee TCON TD Conservative ETF Portfolio 0.25 % 0.15 % TBAL TD Balanced ETF Portfolio 0.25 % 0.15 % TGRO TD Growth ETF Portfolio 0.25 % 0.15 %

The changes noted above, including changes to the portfolio compositions, align with the current investment objectives and strategies of each TD ETF and will allow each TD ETF to more closely track its benchmark. There will be no changes to the distribution policy or risk rating of each TD ETF. There are no changes to the CUSIP (Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures) and ISIN (International Securities Identification Number) identifiers of each ETF as a result of these changes.

An amendment to the offering documents of the TD ETFs will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on or about July 28, 2023.

Additional information about TD ETFs including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.TDAssetManagement.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on the TD ETF Resource Centre.

