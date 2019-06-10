TD Asset Management Inc. announces changes to its mutual fund line-up

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, today announced its intention to terminate the following funds (the "Funds") on or about September 6, 2019, to simplify its offering line-up and continue to deliver value to its clients:

TD Core Canadian Value Fund

TD Canadian Value Fund

TD Canadian Value Class

TD U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Fund

Epoch European Equity Fund

TD Advantage Growth Portfolio

TD Advantage Aggressive Growth Portfolio

Effective today, the Funds will no longer accept additional purchases, including purchases made through Pre‑Authorized Purchase Plans and Pre-Authorized Contribution Plans.

Securityholders of the Funds are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the terminations and their investment options. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings in a Fund for settlement on, or prior to, the close of business on September 6, 2019 in accordance with the Funds' simplified prospectus. TDAM will not charge securityholders any short-term trading fees, switch fees, sales charges or other fees related to the Fund terminations.

On or about September 6, 2019, TDAM will liquidate the holdings of the Funds at fair market value, determine distributions and distribute the net assets to securityholders.

A notice will be sent to each securityholder of the Funds regarding the terminations.

