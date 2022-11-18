For the 16th year in a row, TD Asset Management funds were recognized for providing

attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to industry peers

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - A selection of investment funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") were recognized at the Refinitiv Lipper Awards Canada 2022, announced yesterday. This is the 16th year in a row TD has received this recognition.

Two TD Mutual Funds – TD U.S. Monthly Income ($US) Fund and TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund – and one TD Exchange-Traded Fund – TD Active Preferred Share ETF – received awards in their respective categories as leading funds.

"Recognition from Lipper is always a tremendous honour for our TDAM Team and its sub-advisors," said David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM and SVP, TD Bank Group. "In a year where investors faced market headwinds from ongoing equity volatility, high inflation and a challenging macroeconomic environment, these awards speak to the resilience of our portfolio managers, their pursuit of investment excellence, and their dedication in striving to deliver value, stability and growth to help meet the diverse needs of investors across our solution set," added Sykes. "On behalf of our entire investment management team at TDAM, we are extremely appreciative for this acknowledgment."

Each of the following investment funds managed by TDAM were recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

*Sub-advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Performance for TD U.S. Monthly Income (US$) Fund - Series F for the period that ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: -11.94% (1 year), 4.80% (3 years), 5.94% (5 years), 6.92% (10 years) and 7.52% (since inception on August 16, 2011). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2022 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund - Series F for the period ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: -13.26% (1 year), 7.86% (3 years), 9.78% (5 years), 14.98% (10 years) and 10.69% (since inception on Nov. 1, 2005). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2022 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 3 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD Active Preferred Share ETF for the period that ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: -14.20% (1 year), 8.20% (3 years), NA (5 years), NA (10 years) and 3.28% (since inception on November 8, 2018). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2022 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years).

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With $6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people to choice and opportunity - driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange-traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

