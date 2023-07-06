With a robust solution set, TD ETFs are on a mission to innovate

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the past five years TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) has launched more than 40 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) investment options and grown its ETF assets under management (AUM), from under $300 million to over $10 billion. A significant milestone as TDAM continues to build a strong foundation of strategies and solutions while seeking to advance its mission to offer innovative investment solutions.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone of $10 billion in AUM and are deeply grateful to our investors who have entrusted us with their money and whose needs drive our commitment to continued innovation," said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TDAM.

"Achieving this substantial milestone demonstrates the expertise and collaboration of TDAM's talented teams who have not only enabled us to develop ETFs that seek to meet the needs of investors but also innovate and differentiate our products in an increasingly competitive market."

TDAM is known for its expertise in fixed income, fundamental equity, and pioneering low volatility strategies in Canada, among other capabilities. TDAM developed one of the broadest mutual fund solution sets in Canada; from those learnings TDAM began building a line-up of ETFs to not only offer investors a diverse set of strategies, but also focused on providing differentiated investment solutions.

This journey began with the launch of six ETFs, giving investors convenient access to Canadian, U.S., and global markets through index ETFs. These six ETFs are the foundation of the TD ETF line-up and offer a simple way for investors to build a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds:

All of these ETFs track an index developed by Solactive AG, an innovative index provider based out of Germany that recently won "Best Index Provider" awards in six different categories on the ETF Express Canadian ETF awards 2023.

Since the launch of the first set of index ETFs, TDAM has continued to invest in its capabilities and to build innovative strategies for clients. Some of TDAM's differentiated solutions include:

Income and growth: TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF (TGED) is a covered call ETF that seeks to earn income and generate moderate capital growth. Read the TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF Brochure, Pioneering a New Frontier, to learn more.

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF (TGED) is a covered call ETF that seeks to earn income and generate moderate capital growth. Read the TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF Brochure, Pioneering a New Frontier, to learn more. Pure technology exposure: TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC) was among the first in the Canadian marketplace to offer broad based exposure to global technology companies. Learn more about TD Technology ETFs here.

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC) was among the first in the Canadian marketplace to offer broad based exposure to global technology companies. Learn more about TD Technology ETFs here. Banking on the fundamentals: TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF (TBNK) seeks to track the performance of a Canadian bank dividend index, which puts more weight in banks that exhibit higher dividend growth. Learn more here.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF (TBNK) seeks to track the performance of a Canadian bank dividend index, which puts more weight in banks that exhibit higher dividend growth. Learn more here. A unique investment opportunity: TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF (TCBN) seeks to track the performance of a global carbon credit index which measures the investment return of global cap-and-trade carbon emission credits. Learn more here.

TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF (TCBN) seeks to track the performance of a global carbon credit index which measures the investment return of global cap-and-trade carbon emission credits. Learn more here. Investing in Healthcare: TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF (TDOC) seeks to track the performance of a global equity index which measures the investment return of global issuers related to healthcare offering diversification amongst leading and innovative healthcare companies. Learn more here.

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF (TDOC) seeks to track the performance of a global equity index which measures the investment return of global issuers related to healthcare offering diversification amongst leading and innovative healthcare companies. Learn more here. Fixed income diversification: TD Income Builder ETF (TPAY) is an all-in-one fixed income ETF that primarily invests in other fixed income ETFs. Read the TDAM Fixed Income Advantage to learn more about our fixed income ETF line-up.

Additional information about TD ETFs including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.TDAssetManagement.com. Information about the complete suite of TD ETFs is also available on the TD ETF Resource Centre.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders ETF, TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF and TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trademark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index, Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Carbon Credit Index (CA NTR), and Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indexes are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indexes to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indexes by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indexes or any trademark(s) associated with the Indexes for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $421 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Julie Bellissimo, TD Bank Group, [email protected]