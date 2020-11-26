TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced that it has become a founding institutional investor signatory to the Responsible Investment Association's (RIA) investor statement on diversity and inclusion (D&I).

The statement is both important and impactful as it acknowledges the existence of systemic racism and its impacts on Black and Indigenous communities and People of Colour in Canada and globally.

"We are committed to the betterment of our society by providing a diverse and inclusive workplace," says Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "Having a diverse workplace benefits everyone as it brings new viewpoints and perspectives to a company allowing for more innovation, high job acceptance, and stronger performance."

As a signatory, TD Asset Management endeavours to enhance the public disclosure of diversity data, adopt policies, targets and timelines to improve diversity on boards and senior management, and expand and disclose organizational efforts to address barriers to diversity and inclusion.

As a signatory, TDAM also endeavours to engage with Canadian investee companies to convey the expectation of improved disclosure and performance on diversity and inclusion practices, integrate diversity and inclusion into our investment processes and improve diversity and inclusion practices to more effectively address barriers to inclusion and advancement of underrepresented groups.

TDAM is fully committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace and building a culture where every voice is heard and all individuals can freely express themselves based on their unique perspectives.

Read more on the RIA D&I statement here.

