TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Exchange-Traded Funds ("ETFs"), today announced the final valuation of the Terminating ETFS ("TETFs") that are being terminated today.

As announced on April 11, 2024, the following TETFs were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the market close on June 21, 2024, and are terminated effective the close of business today. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the TETFs is as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Final NAV Per Unit Breakdown of Final NAV Per Unit Income Per Unit Capital Gain Per Unit Capital Per Unit TD Income Builder ETF TPAY $21.16395 $ - - $21.16395 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC $18.81594 $0.33278 - $18.48316 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU $22.91722 $0.07569 - $22.84153 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI $17.25858 $0.23330 - $17.02528 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC $9.26139 $ - - $9.26139 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC $8.35247 $ - - $8.35247

The net assets of the Terminating ETFs will be distributed today pro rata among the remaining unitholders. No action is required by unitholders to receive the final payment.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $454 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

