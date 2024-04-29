Eligible TD Credit Cardholders get 10% back as a statement credit on eligible concessions and exclusive ballpark entry through Priority Line Access at gate 6A

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - It's time to play ball, Canada! Now that the Blue Jays are back in full swing, and thanks to our ongoing sponsorship, TD Bank Group (TD) is offering eligible TD Credit Cardholders extra perks to help enjoy the season.

Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will get 10% back as a statement credit† on eligible concession purchases at Rogers CentreTM during 2024 Blue Jays regular season home games. This includes food and beverage concessions purchased on-site.

Eligible TD Credit Cardholders will also get Priority Line Access at gate 6A at Rogers Centre* during 2024 Blue Jays regular season home games. This gives eligible TD Credit Cardholders, plus a guest and any accompanying minors, exclusive ballpark entry access just by showing their eligible TD Credit Card and game day ticket at the gate.

"Whether it's arriving at the ballpark early to watch players warm up or sharing a meal with friends, there's nothing quite like those memories made at the baseball game. That's why, here at TD, we want to make these special moments even more memorable for our customers and their families and friends by offering them exclusive perks to enjoy at 2024 Blue Jays regular season home games," said Meg McKee, Senior Vice President, Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty and Personal Lending, TD. "Plus, the refreshed TD Park Social space in the Outfield District gives fans of any age a special place to connect, enjoy games, fantastic eats, and a great view of the action."

There are plenty of opportunities for fans to make the most of these perks and create special memories at the ballpark this season with an incredible lineup that includes long weekends, highly anticipated team matchups, and special events. The schedule has something for every fan, with many TD-presented Blue Jays theme nights, including Cricket Night at the Park (May 10), Pride Night (June 14), and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Sept. 27-29).

"We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to elevate the Blue Jays fan experience, especially for fans who cheer on the team at Rogers Centre," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "With dozens of special events and moments to look forward to this season, we are pleased to offer TD customers faster and more streamlined access to the game they love as well as unique spaces and perks to make their experience even more memorable with family and friends."

To learn more and for full offer terms and conditions about these exclusive TD Credit Cardholder perks, visit TDBlueJaysFanOffer.td.com.

Let's Go Blue Jays!

†Available to TD® Aeroplan® Visa Platinum* , TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa* Business, TD First Class Travel® Visa Infinite*, TD Platinum Travel Visa*, TD Rewards Visa*, TD Business Travel Visa*, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite*, TD Cash Back Visa*, TD Business Cash Back Visa*, TD Low Rate Visa*, TD Business Select Rate™ Visa*, and TD U.S. Dollar Visa*, TD Emerald Flex Rate Visa*, and TD Green Visa* credit card accounts. Eligible Accounts must be open and in good standing at the time that the statement credit is applied to an Eligible Account. Excludes purchases made in suites, for tickets, at Jays Shop™, for parking, and for Jays Care Foundation™ donations (which includes 50/50 ticket purchases).

*Available to TD® Aeroplan® Visa Platinum*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege*, TD® Aeroplan® Visa* Business, TD First Class Travel® Visa Infinite*, TD Platinum Travel Visa*, TD Business Travel Visa*, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite*, TD Business Cash Back Visa*, TD Business Select Rate™ Visa* credit card accounts. Eligible Accounts must be open and in good standing at the time that the statement credit is applied to an Eligible Account.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: please contact Sanjana Bari at [email protected]