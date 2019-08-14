TD and Saint John Sea Dogs Announce New Naming Rights Sponsorship

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's (QMJHL) Saint John Sea Dogs are proud to announce a new sponsorship agreement with TD Bank Group. As part of the sponsorship agreement, Harbour Station, the Sea Dogs' home arena, will be renamed and that announcement will be made at a later date. The five-year sponsorship agreement will begin this year, ahead of the Sea Dogs' 15th Anniversary Season.

As part of the TD commitment to the Sea Dogs and the Saint John community, TD will host minor hockey practices with the Sea Dogs, deploy hockey-based community initiatives and elevate the in-game Sea Dogs experience through music events.

The announcement was made today outside Harbour Station as Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group, and Sea Dogs owner and CEO, Scott McCain, faced off in a community ball hockey match with local area youth.



"TD is committed to supporting and investing in the communities in which we live, work and play, and I'm excited to announce our sponsorship of the Saint John Sea Dogs," said Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group. "We are proud of our growing presence in New Brunswick, and this sponsorship represents an opportunity for TD to engage fans and the community in space where they can connect, participate, and cheer on the home team through signature events."

"This is a monumental day for not only the Saint John Sea Dogs, but the entire city of Saint John and the surrounding area," said Trevor Georgie, President & General Manager, Saint John Sea Dogs. "A sponsorship from a global financial institution like TD is a massive win for everyone in Saint John. We're absolutely thrilled about the opportunities the next five years will bring the Saint John Sea Dogs. Thank you to TD for believing in our city."

"Through this exciting naming rights sponsorship, TD has demonstrated its confidence in greater Saint John and the surrounding communities," said Mike Caddell, General Manager, Harbour Station. "What a great way to mark our 26th year of serving the region."

Since opening in 1993, Harbour Station has been the marquee events space in Southern New Brunswick. The arena has played home to the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL and the Saint John Riptide of the National Basketball League of Canada, and has hosted major concerts and events. TD is the first naming rights sponsor in the building's history.

The sponsorship announcement coincides with the launch of Sea Dogs Training Camp which marks the unofficial start of the 2019-20 hockey season.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on April 30, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Saint John Sea Dogs

The Saint John Sea Dogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The team was founded as an expansion team in 2005, and are owned by New Brunswick native Scott McCain. The Sea Dogs became the first team from Atlantic Canada to win a Memorial Cup championship, with a 2011 Memorial Cup victory. Saint John has won three President Cup championships in 2011, 2012 and 2017. Notable alumni from the Sea Dogs include Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers), Charlie Coyle (Boston Bruins), and Thomas Chabot (Ottawa Senators).

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Jon Quinn, Marketing & Communications Manager, Saint John Sea Dogs, jon.quinn@saintjohnseadogs.com or 506-650-9313, Megan Sampson, Corporate & Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, megan.sampson@td.com or 416-983-3468

Related Links

https://www.td.com

