TORONTO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year strategic relationship. TD will add Google Cloud services to its portfolio of data-driven technology solutions to support its delivery of innovative banking experiences. Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) already supports TD Securities Automated Trading (TDSAT), designed to enable TD Securities to adapt and quickly respond to changing market and client needs in a fast-paced environment.

Google Cloud will work with TD to help streamline application development and deployment and enable the Bank to respond quickly to changing customer expectations by rolling out new features, updates, or entirely new financial products at an accelerated pace. TD will benefit from Google Cloud's engineering support, which includes Google's global network of engineers, to help its teams optimize the use of Google Cloud products as well as architect, design and operate them in a highly regulated environment.

"At TD, our technology strategy is helping us deliver personalized and connected experiences for our customers. Our leadership and our talented, agile teams are supported by the relationships we have with our technology providers, including Google Cloud," says Greg Keeley, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology, TD. "Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services and help power new and innovative banking experiences. "

TDSAT, a Chicago-based subsidiary of TD Securities, began using Google Cloud's infrastructure with the goal of delivering world-class technology automation and quantitative modeling to fixed income markets. Leveraging Google Cloud, the TDSAT team has constructed a data-driven research platform that seamlessly scales alongside the business, supplying the technology required to process the large research workloads associated with TDSAT's data-driven approach to trading.

"TD is a true pioneer in embracing cloud technologies to reimagine the future of banking," says Matt Renner, President, Global Field Organization for Google Cloud. "Our multi-year strategic relationship with TD will leverage the power of Google Cloud's secure cloud infrastructure and world class engineering talent with the goal of driving new levels of agility, customer-centricity, and engineering innovation to more easily adapt and respond to the changing needs of TD customers."

"Google Cloud's features are very well-suited to our business and provide a secure and scalable infrastructure that can support compute-intensive quantitative analysis, with an elevated developer experience," says Dan Bosman, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, TD Securities and Treasury and Balance Sheet Management (TBSM). " Google Cloud's capabilities have helped us grow TDSAT's trading volumes and portfolio size, and optimally serve our global clients. Additionally, the Google Cloud team has been truly collaborative, providing the resources we needed to help our technology integration process be as seamless as possible."

Google's secure cloud platform, combined with its technical engineering strength also complements the Bank's goal of developing the best technology talent in the industry.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Google Cloud Services

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

