New relationship to help students planning on studying in Canada prepare their finances and expedite their study permits

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - TD and ApplyBoard are pleased to announce a new collaboration that will support international students on their journey to study in Canada. ApplyBoard, the leading student mobility platform, is partnering with TD, the second-largest bank in Canada and sixth largest in North America by assets, to provide students with the resources and tools they need for a smooth transition to studying in Canada.

Through the TD International Student Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) Program, prospective students planning to study in Canada can enhance their study permit application. ApplyBoard's secure and private technology provides verifiable Proof of Financial Support through ApplyProof to help strengthen study permit applications.

"We are excited to share the news of this relationship with ApplyBoard as we work to make things easier for students from across the world embarking on their journey to study in Canada," said Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President of Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group. "We know that navigating the process to study abroad can be challenging, and at TD, we are committed to supporting international students coming to Canada by offering tools, programs and trusted advice, designed to facilitate a frictionless transition to the Canadian banking environment."

"With TD's legacy of providing financial solutions to Canadians for over 150 years, and ApplyBoard's position as the leading student mobility platform, we are optimistic that international students will receive the support and guidance they need to succeed in their academic pursuits," said Meti Basiri, Co-Founder & CEO, ApplyBoard. "Together, we are dedicated to empowering international students throughout their journey and ensuring their success in Canada."

International students can open a GIC with TD with no application fee via a simple, digital process, and will start earning interest prior to arrival in Canada. The TD International Student GIC Program also provides students with a TD Student Chequing Account with no monthly plan fee (conditions apply), unlimited transactions, and additional benefits. Once in Canada, students can benefit from TD's 1,000+ branch network, with the longest branch hours in the country and advisors that speak over 80 languages.

The program is designed to assist international students from China, India, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, Senegal, and Vietnam, who are eligible for the Government of Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS) Program. As of January 1, 2024, the minimum financial requirement that students must show as part of their study permit application is $20,635 CAD.

To learn more about the TD International Student GIC Program through ApplyBoard, visit www.applyboard.com/services/td-student-gic-program .

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 800,000 students from more than 150 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com .

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

