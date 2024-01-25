For more than a decade TD has offered TD Aeroplan co-brand credit cards helping Canadians earn Aeroplan points and get to their travel goals faster

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is celebrating a 10-year milestone as the primary credit card issuer for Aeroplan, Canada's Top Airline Loyalty Program. The first TD Aeroplan credit cards were issued in January 2014, and have provided more than 1 million Canadians with accelerated Aeroplan point-earning potential, Air Canada travel benefits and flexible redemption options ever since:1

TD and Air Canada® celebrate the 10th anniversary of Aeroplan® partnership with a compilation of the top travel trends for 2024 (CNW Group/TD Bank Group)

TD Aeroplan credit cardholders have travelled to over 1,800 destinations worldwide with Air Canada and 45+ partners 2

Aeroplan members earned over 300 billion Aeroplan points on TD Aeroplan credit cards 1

TD Aeroplan credit cardholders have redeemed more than 6 million rewards2. They're redeeming not just on flight rewards for big destinations, but also for short-haul flights for as few as 6,000 points3, car rentals, hotels, everyday purchases like Starbucks rewards and more

"We're thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone with Air Canada. Canadians have come to rely on TD Aeroplan credit cards as one of the fastest ways to earn rewards, and enjoy benefits to help them travel better," said Meg McKee, Senior Vice President, Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty & Personal Lending, "Whether it's the ever popular free first checked bag, Maple Leaf Lounge TM access or Priority Airport Services that come with select cards, TD Aeroplan cardholders are enjoying a travel loyalty program experience that only teaming up with Canada's flag carrier can bring."

Reflecting on this 10-year milestone, some emerging travel trends that are expected to continue into 2024 include2:

Going Further, Staying Longer: Travellers are checking more off their bucket list with long stays at more far-off destinations like Thailand , Australia and Singapore . They're investing more, but also using features, like Aeroplan's a 4th Night Free, to make extended stays more affordable.

Travellers are checking more off their bucket list with long stays at more far-off destinations like , and . They're investing more, but also using features, like Aeroplan's a 4th Night Free, to make extended stays more affordable. Chasing Stars: Moments in pop culture are influencing destination choices. Whether they're jet setting off to an arena concert or visiting the shoot location of their favourite hotel-based drama series, show business inspiration is bringing travellers to a wider range of destinations.

Moments in pop culture are influencing destination choices. Whether they're jet setting off to an arena concert or visiting the shoot location of their favourite hotel-based drama series, show business inspiration is bringing travellers to a wider range of destinations. More Exploring: Cultural exploration is on the rise. Canadians are using gateway destinations, like Singapore , Bangkok , São Paulo and Dubai , to broaden their horizons and explore new cultures.

Cultural exploration is on the rise. Canadians are using gateway destinations, like , , São Paulo and , to broaden their horizons and explore new cultures. Multi Gen Travel: Tracing the family history in places like Portugal , Greece and Scotland , or simply looking to spend more quality time bonding on the beach, are both ways in which we're seeing more families travel together to make up for time lost during the pandemic.

In order to make the most of travel trends, TD offers several award-winning TD® Aeroplan® Visa* credit cards, including the TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite* Card which won the Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card and Top Airline Credit Card in the Rewards Canada 2023 Canada's Choice awards. At those same awards, the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege Card won the Top Ultra Premium Credit Card and Aeroplan won the Top Airline Loyalty Program.

"Together with TD, we're bringing more travel to Canadians through their everyday spending activities," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product, Air Canada. "Over the last decade, we've brought together the best of our worlds to create the ultimate travel companion - and we couldn't be prouder."

For those interested in joining the more than 8 million active members who travel better with Aeroplan, now is a great time to sign up with the TD Aeroplan current offer:

Earn up to 40,000 Aeroplan points, and no annual fee for the first year with the TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite*, Offer ends March 4, 2024 . Conditions Apply. Visit TD.com/Aeroplan for more details.

Current TD Aeroplan cardholders who have held their card since launch in 2014 should keep an eye out for exclusive offers throughout 2024 in appreciation of their 10 years of loyalty.

