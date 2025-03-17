TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group (TD or the Bank) released its annual Sustainability Report (the Report) for 2024.

The Report updates on TD's efforts to help customers and clients adapt to an evolving market, support the communities in which the Bank operates across Canada and the United States, adapt the Bank to seize new opportunities and mitigate emerging risks.

Throughout 2024, TD continued to invest in programs to address barriers to economic growth and improve the financial resilience of clients and communities in a changing economy. TD Pathways to Economic Inclusion, the Bank's enterprise-wide social strategy focused on increasing employment, financial and housing access, and its continued progress in sustainable finance, are highlighted in the Report.

More details on the TD sustainability strategy can be found in the 2024 Sustainability Report.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.09 trillion in assets on January 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries, collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"), makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document regarding the Bank's economic and sustainability (environmental, decarbonization and social)-related objectives, vision, commitments, goals, metrics and targets, including the Bank's net-zero and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, its Sustainable & Decarbonization Finance Target, its goals and targets pursuant to the Bank's social framework "TD Pathways to Economic Inclusion," and its other sustainability-related goals. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's stakeholders in understanding the Bank's vision, objectives, metrics and targets as well as its economic and sustainability-related objectives and impacts and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast,", "goal," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, these forward-looking statements require the Bank to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, general and specific. Especially in light of the uncertainty related to the physical, financial, economic, political, and regulatory environments, such risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

In particular, because of the limitations and uncertainties inherent in climate science, risk analysis and reporting, the Bank has relied upon various market practices, taxonomies, methodologies, criteria and standards, and made reasonable approximations and assumptions, in establishing its sustainability-related goals. However, there are many factors that the Bank may not foresee or be able to accurately predict which may impact the Bank's ability to achieve its sustainability-related goals or otherwise achieve the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Those factors include the absence of a standardized taxonomy regarding sustainability-related terms (including in meaning and scope), the absence of standardized methodologies for classifying sustainability-related activities or for evaluating their impact, the availability of comprehensive and high-quality data (including from the Bank's clients on whom the Bank may be required to rely for information), the assumptions underlying third-party decarbonization scenarios, economic trends (including changes in interest rates), fluctuations in the Bank's clients' enterprise values, the applicable domestic and international regulatory regimes, the need for active and continuing participation of stakeholders (including enterprises, financial institutions and governmental and non-governmental organizations), the development and deployment of new technologies and production methods, border measures, and the availability of sector-specific solutions, among other unforeseen events or conditions.

The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the Bank's expectations and may result in the Bank modifying its forward-looking statements, including its sustainability-related goals. Additional information regarding the assumptions, risks and uncertainties underlying the Bank's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors and Management" section of the Bank's 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders and news releases (as applicable) related to any events or transactions discussed under the headings "Significant Events" or "Significant and Subsequent Events" in the relevant MD&A, which may be found on www.td.com.

All such factors, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Bank. The Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the Bank's forward-looking statements.

The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required by law.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information please contact: Vandana Kattar, [email protected]