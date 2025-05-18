TCL CSOT Unveils Breakthrough MLED Innovations Across Form Factors at SID Display Week 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in advanced display technologies, made a commanding appearance at SID Display Week 2025, the premier global summit for the display industry. Building upon its APEX display technology platform, the company showcased the latest breakthroughs in MLED technology - spanning ultra-small, ultra-large, and ultra-bright display applications. This demonstration marks a significant leap forward in TCL CSOT's pursuit of a full-spectrum MLED ecosystem, highlighting its ability to scale cutting-edge technology across consumer and commercial scenarios.

TCL CSOT unveils a groundbreaking 219-inch Micro LED display with an ultra-wide 36:9 aspect ratio at SID 2025. TCL CSOT presents the world’s smallest 0.05-inch Si-Micro LED display. TCL CSOT introduces its 8.42-inch Transparent Micro LED display at SID 2025.

World's Smallest Si-Micro LED Display (0.05")

Pushing the boundaries of miniaturization, TCL CSOT introduced the world's smallest silicon-based Micro LED display. Measuring just 0.05 inches diagonally, this micro-scale innovation achieves a resolution of 256×86 and an astounding pixel density of 5080 PPI per inch. Designed with a 5μm pixel pitch and single-color green (G) emission, it delivers unmatched visual sharpness in compact applications. With brightness exceeding 4 million nits, the display remains clearly visible even under direct sunlight. Its ultra-lightweight form factor is ideal for integration into wearables, micro projectors, and ultra-compact embedded systems. Utilizing a low-power CMOS-driven backplane, it maintains power consumption below 10 mW – balancing performance and energy efficiency in next-generation miniature displays.

Ultra-Large 36:9 MLED Display (219")

Reimagining the large-screen experience, TCL CSOT unveiled a groundbreaking 219-inch Micro LED display with an ultra-wide 36:9 aspect ratio. Featuring a 5760×1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and over 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, the screen delivers vivid, true-to-life visuals with exceptional detail and motion clarity. Its black optical treatment enhances black uniformity, creating deep contrast with a ratio exceeding 1,000,000:1 and over 22-bit color depth. With precision pixel-level calibration and modular design, the display supports infinite scalability, unlocking possibilities for immersive digital signage, entertainment venues, and centralized control environments.

Ultra-Brightness Micro LED PHUD Display (14.3")

In the automotive domain, TCL CSOT debuted its 14.3-inch Micro LED PHUD module - offering breakthrough optical performance for in-car applications. Developed on an LTPS backplane, the display achieves peak module brightness exceeding 45,000 nits and perceived brightness above 12,000 nits, with a high ambient contrast ratio greater than 5:1. Supporting a transparent imaging area, the module integrates seamlessly with vehicle windshields while enhancing FOV. A proprietary light control structure maximizes light efficiency, delivering VFOV ±11.5°–21.5° and HFOV ±33°, significantly outperforming traditional HUD systems. With a 120Hz refresh rate and sub-microsecond response time, this display provides ultra-clear visibility, reduces driver distraction, and supports safer navigation experiences.

Transparent Micro LED Display (8.42")

TCL CSOT's 8.42-inch Transparent Micro LED display delivers exceptionally detailed and bright visuals with its high PPI (0.2mm pitch) and 5,000 nits brightness. Its innovative CG integration allows for seamless, borderless embedding, making this high-transmittance module ideal for versatile applications like creating engaging AI-driven interactive experiences for exhibits.

Pushing the Frontier of MLED

From micron-scale displays and ultra-bright automotive solutions to modular large-format ecosystems, TCL CSOT continues to expand the boundaries of MLED technology. Each innovation represents a step forward in material engineering, manufacturing precision, and scenario-driven design - positioning TCL CSOT as a platform-scale leader in Micro LED and a driving force behind the future of advanced display systems.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With continuous investment in R&D and a strong global supply ecosystem, TCL CSOT is committed to shaping the future of display technology with intelligent, energy-efficient, and user-centric innovations. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

