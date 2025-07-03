TCL CSOT Exclusively Supplies Displays for Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 and Xiaomi YU7, Powering Xiaomi's "New beginnings"

BEIJING, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- TCL CSOT is exclusively supplying both the inner and outer displays for the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2, the latest foldable smartphone unveiled at Xiaomi's "Human x Car x Home" smart ecosystem launch event on June 26th, 2025. As consumers seek portability and immersive viewing, the compact flip-style device is gaining popularity. The two displays of the MIX Flip 2 feature TCL CSOT's advanced C9 luminescent material, enhancing immersive content viewing and efficient day-to-day interaction.

TCL CSOT Powers Both Displays to Redefine the Flip-Style Foldable Experience

Designed for seamless use, Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 features TCL CSOT displays that deliver uniform brightness, resolution, and display effects across inner and outer panels. Whether users are checking notifications on the cover screen or streaming media on the unfolded inner main display, the screens dynamically adapt to lighting conditions, delivering consistently clear and enjoyable visuals.

Both displays feature 1.5K resolution, 460 PPI, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The C9 luminescent material ensures accurate, natural color performance and smooth visual experience, maintaining rich details even in darker scenes.

The outer display uses global DC dimming, while the inner screen features 2160Hz PWM + DC dimming to relieve visual fatigue. Both displays passed TÜV Rheinland's Triple Eye Protection Certification, supporting eye-care along with the premium display quality.

New Visual Standard on the Road: TCL CSOT and Xiaomi Co-Create Intelligent Automotive Display

Also unveiled at the launch event, Xiaomi YU7, its second EV and first SUV, features multiple displays exclusively supplied by TCL CSOT. These include the HyperVision Panoramic Display composed of three 11.98-inch Mini LED screens (co-developed with Foryou Corporation), and a 16.1-inch central touchscreen (co-developed with Desay SV).

Revolutionizing traditional HUD technology, the HyperVision Panoramic Display utilizes ultra-short throw projection to cover the entire lower windshield from A-pillar to A-pillar, delivering a wide-angle, high-precision, and broader view. This technology also drew significant industry interest at CES 2025.

TCL CSOT and Xiaomi have established a long-standing partnership built on joint innovation and shared technology development. From Xiaomi 14 series to MIX Flip 2 and now YU7 cockpit displays, the collaboration reflects a consistent commitment to advancing display applications across consumer electronics and smart mobility. During the partnership, TCL CSOT has received multiple recognitions from Xiaomi, including the "Best Partner Award" and the "Xiaomi Quality Award," underscoring its contributions in display technology and product quality.

The two companies will continue to deepen their strategic cooperation, focusing on flexible displays, low-power solutions, and high-resolution innovations. By aligning development efforts, TCL CSOT and Xiaomi aim to accelerate the evolution of smart terminal and automotive display ecosystems, delivering future-ready solutions that meet rising global demand for intelligent, immersive user experiences.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

