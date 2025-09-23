TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL is Coming to Cineplex Theatres October 3, 4 and 5

Tickets go on sale today at 3:00 p.m. local time

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Celebrate Taylor Swift |The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in Cineplex theatres across the country for one weekend only, October 3, 4 and 5.

Almost two years to the date, Taylor Swift returns to the big screen, this time inviting fans to an intimate celebration of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, transforming theatres into an experience where fans can share in the magic and be part of this next era.

Bring family and friends to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video, "The Fate of Ophelia", along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor's never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Tickets will go on sale today at 3:00 p.m. local time and are available for $16 each in theatre. An online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket applies to Cineplex.com and Cineplex app ticket purchases. All prices are subject to taxes. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply and passes will not be accepted. Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be available in select premium experiences including VIP Cinemas and UltraAVX.

This is a pre-recorded event. More information is available at Cineplex.com. Follow us on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like us on Facebook (@Cineplex).

