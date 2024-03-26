Taxpayers' Ombudsperson launches systemic examination into delays in Canada child benefit payments for temporary residents

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, has opened a systemic examination into issues that could prevent some temporary residents from receiving the Canada child benefit (CCB) in a timely manner.

Temporary residents are legally authorized by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to enter Canada for temporary purposes, including as a visitor, student, worker, or temporary resident permit holder. Most temporary residents are eligible to receive the CCB in their 19th month of continuous residency in Canada. However, the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO) has found issues that could be causing unnecessary interruptions in CCB payments to some temporary residents.

The examination will look into Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) processing times as well as information sharing between IRCC and the CRA. It will also identify any service improvements that the CRA could make to ensure all temporary residents who are eligible for the CCB receive payments without interruption.

Mr. Boileau is committed to carrying out this review fairly. Based on the examination's findings, he can make recommendations on ways the CRA can prevent similar issues in the future.

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

"The CRA has a dual responsibility. It not only assesses and collects taxes but also administers many important benefits and credits that people rely on to pay their bills. It must put just as much effort into making sure everyone receives the benefits and credits they are entitled to as it does into collecting taxes owing."

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

