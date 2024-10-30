OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, is pleased that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has proactively waived the 2024 filing requirement for bare trusts, unless it makes a direct request.

In July 2024, the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson announced that our Office was opening a systemic examination into whether the CRA had respected taxpayers' rights in its administration of bare trust filing requirements for the 2023 tax year.

In carrying out the examination, we heard from stakeholders that the bare trust information the CRA provided for the 2023 tax year had value, but like the 2023 exemption, it came too late. Many tax preparers complete their hiring and training in the fall for each upcoming tax season. Therefore, announcing relief or an exemption beyond November is not timely.

In August and September 2024, the Department of Finance Canada consulted with Canadians on technical amendments clarifying the trust reporting rules. It indicated that the legislative proposal would seek to reduce the administrative burden and to exempt bare trustees from the 2024 bare trust filing requirement.

The CRA's role is to administer the tax legislation in a manner that is fair and reasonable for taxpayers. It appears unlikely that a bill reflecting the proposed amendments would receive royal assent before many tax preparation firms begin planning for the 2025 tax-filing season. Therefore, it was important that the CRA proactively communicate this exemption, which it did this week.

We are currently in the final stages of drafting our report on our examination into the CRA's administration of the 2023 bare trust filing requirements. We have met with stakeholders, examined complaints we received, and sought answers from the CRA. We plan to publish the report in early 2025.

Background information

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

Quote

"The time to act is now. The CRA exempted bare trustees from their 2023 reporting requirements because it had an unintended impact on Canadians, and it was necessary to bring the exemption back for 2024.

Waiting was therefore not an option. Waiting just causes unnecessary stress, worry and wasted time and effort for taxpayers, tax preparers, lawyers, and accountants. I am pleased that the CRA has taken this initiative. "

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Contacts: Media enquiries: Media Relations, Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Government of Canada, [email protected]