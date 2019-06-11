Taxpayers' Ombudsman presents her 2018-2019 Annual Report: Breaking Down Barriers to Service

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Taxpayers' Ombudsman, Sherra Profit, is proud to release her 2018-2019 Annual Report, Breaking Down Barriers to Service. As the 11th Annual Report published by her Office, this edition marks the beginning of a new decade since its inaugural publication of the 2008-2009 Annual Report.

The 2018-2019 Annual Report provides a look at the activities and achievements of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman and her Office, identifies key Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service issues, examines trends and outlines the most common complaints received from taxpayers and benefit recipients, for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The 2018-2019 Annual Report stresses the need for continual improvement in the CRA's service delivery, and highlights the Taxpayers' Ombudsman's commitment to educating, facilitating and examining service-related tax and benefit issues to eliminate barriers in the services delivered by the CRA.

Quotes



"It is not sufficient for the CRA to provide information that can be understood; it must provide information that cannot be misunderstood."

Sherra Profit, Taxpayers' Ombudsman

"…the CRA's information silos create a lack of understanding by taxpayers and benefit recipients, and within the CRA. This leads to confusion and frustration. Through receiving complaints, collaboration and outreach activities, we are well positioned to effect change, break down barriers to service, and bridge the gaps in access, understanding and communication."

Sherra Profit, Taxpayers' Ombudsman

Background information

Operating at an arm's length from the CRA, the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman (OTO) works to enhance the CRA's accountability in its service to, and treatment of, taxpayers and benefit recipients through independent and impartial reviews of service-related complaints and systemic complaints.

Associated links:

The 2018-2019 Annual Report is available on the Ombudsman's website at:

https://www.canada.ca/en/taxpayers-ombudsman/programs/reports-publications/annual-reports.html

Stay connected:

Follow us on Twitter at @OTO_Canada

General enquiries:1-866-586-3839 (Canada and the United States)

1-613-946-2310 (outside Canada and the United States)

www.canada.ca/en/taxpayers-ombudsman

Subscribe to our electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feed to your feed reader

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman

For further information: Christianne Scholfield, Media Relations, Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman, 613-402-1578, Christianne.Scholfield@oto-boc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.oto-boc.gc.ca

