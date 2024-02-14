OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Millions of Canadians file an income tax and benefit return every year. For the 2023 tax-filing season, Canadians filed more than 32 million tax returns, and more than 92% of them were filed electronically. There were also more than 18 million refunds processed, and Canadians who had a tax refund received an average of $2,262!

To simplify your tax-filing experience, we've compiled what you need to know for this tax-filing season. This includes what's new on the income tax and benefit return and with the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) services. We hope this information helps you file your tax return, so you can receive the benefit and credit payments you may be entitled to.

Important dates

February 19, 2024 – This is the first day you can start filing your 2023 tax return online. If you file on paper, you should receive your income tax package in the mail by this date.

– This is the first day you can start filing your 2023 tax return online. If you file on paper, you should receive your income tax package in the mail by this date. April 30, 2024 – This is the deadline for most Canadians to file a tax return. By filing your tax return on time, you'll avoid delays to any refund, benefit, or credit payments you may be entitled to. If you owe money to the CRA, this is also the payment deadline. You'll avoid late-filing penalties and interest by filing and paying on time.

– This is the deadline for most Canadians to file a tax return. By filing your tax return on time, you'll avoid delays to any refund, benefit, or credit payments you may be entitled to. If you owe money to the CRA, this is also the payment deadline. You'll avoid late-filing penalties and interest by filing and paying on time. June 15, 2024 – If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, this is the deadline to file your tax returns. As this date falls on a Saturday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before June 17, 2024 . If you owe money to the CRA, you'll still need to pay by April 30, 2024 , to avoid interest.

What's new with our services

Digital Disability Tax Credit (DTC) application form – The CRA has made it faster and easier than ever for persons with disabilities and their medical practitioners to complete the DTC application form, by introducing a new fully digital application process. Applicants can now complete Part A of the application form online in My Account or by phone. This means that they no longer need to print and complete the form by hand, and take it to their medical practitioner. To further simplify the process, the applicant's portion of the form will be prepopulated with information already on file at the CRA. Once completed, the applicant will receive a reference number to give to their medical practitioner who will use it to complete Part B of the form.

Changes to the T1 notice of assessment – The CRA has made changes to the T1 notice of assessment and notice of reassessment to provide more complete information that is easier to understand. The CRA recently released an updated version of the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) table. Due to changes in the production of the cheque notice, if you are expecting a refund and you are not signed up for direct deposit, you will receive a paper T1 notice of assessment and cheque separately. Sign up for direct deposit to avoid waiting for a cheque in the mail.

What's new on the income tax and benefit return

Income tax package is thinner than usual – Starting in 2024, the CRA will no longer print line-by-line instructions in the paper package. The CRA made this change after hearing feedback from individuals who file on paper. The majority of these individuals confirmed that they rarely use the line-by-line instructions when filing. Instead, they indicated that they rely on information from prior year returns and the "What's New" section of the income tax package. By making this change, the CRA will reduce each paper package by approximately 30 pages, or about 20%. This also supports the CRA's commitment to sustainable development and the government's efforts to go green.

Advanced Canada workers benefit – Advanced payments of the Canada workers benefit are now issued automatically under the new Advanced Canada workers benefit to those who received the benefit in the previous tax year. As a result, Form RC201, Canada Workers Benefit Advance Payment Application, was discontinued last year.

Deduction for tools (tradespersons and apprentice mechanics) – Starting in 2023, the maximum employment deduction for tradespersons' eligible tools has increased from $500 to $1,000. As a result, the threshold for expenses eligible for the apprentice mechanics tools deduction has also changed.

Federal, provincial, and territorial COVID-19 benefit repayments – Federal, provincial, and territorial COVID-19 benefit repayments made in 2023, can be claimed as a deduction on line 23200 of your 2023 return.

First Home Saving Account (FHSA) – The FHSA is a new registered plan to help qualified individuals to save to buy or build a qualifying home. Starting April 1, 2023, contributions to an FHSA are generally deductible and qualifying withdrawals made from an FHSA to buy or build a qualifying home are tax-free. Notices of assessment will also include a table similar to the RRSP table for the FHSA balances where applicable.

Multigenerational home renovation tax credit (MHRTC) – The MHRTC is a new refundable tax credit that allows an eligible individual to claim certain renovation costs to create a secondary unit within an eligible dwelling so that a qualifying individual (a senior or an adult who is eligible for the disability tax credit) can reside with their qualifying relation. If eligible, you can claim up to $50,000 in qualifying expenditures for each qualifying renovation completed, up to a maximum credit of $7,500 for each claim you are eligible to make.

Home office expenses for employees – The temporary flat rate method used to claim a deduction for home office expenses does not apply to 2023. Therefore, eligible employees looking to claim a deduction for home office expenses for 2023 will be required to use the detailed method and get a completed Form T2200, Declaration of Conditions of Employment, signed by their employer.

Residential Property Flipping Rule – Starting January 1, 2023, any gain from the disposition of a housing unit (including a rental property) located in Canada, or a right to acquire a housing unit located in Canada, that you owned or held for less than 365 consecutive days before its disposition is deemed to be business income and not a capital gain, unless the property was already considered inventory of the taxpayer or the disposition occurred due to, or in anticipation of, certain life events.

Return of fuel charge proceeds to farmers tax credit – The Return of fuel charge proceeds to farmers tax credit is now available to self-employed farmers, or to individuals who are members of a partnership operating a farming business with one or more permanent establishments in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, or Saskatchewan.

Are you a podcast person?

You can check out our new podcast: Taxology. We simplify the world of taxes, since it can be confusing!

We'll help you understand Canadian taxes, including how to prepare for tax season, explain different savings accounts to help kick-start your savings, and introduce you to the platform economy.

Learn more about the Canadian tax system

We have a free online learning tool to help you understand what taxes are, how to do them, and what's in it for you. We want to empower people to do their own taxes and to make sure they know about the benefit and credit payments they could be eligible for. We have 5-minute lessons, fun quizzes, and quick videos on everything you need to know.

Take advantage of digital services and online filing

Registering for My Account and having full access lets you manage your tax affairs online. This includes updating personal information, including your address, marital status, and phone number. You don't need to call the CRA to make these changes.

When it comes to filing your tax return, online filing is a great option. To file online, the CRA has a list of NETFILE-certified tax software products that are easy to use, fast, and secure, some of which are free!

When you have full access to My Account and file online with NETFILE-certified software, you'll be able to use the following services:

Auto-fill my return which allows you to automatically fill in parts of your income tax and benefit return with information that the CRA has available at the time of the request. This service can retrieve information from the current year and seven years prior.

Express NOA which allows you to view your notice of assessment (NOA) in your certified tax software and in My Account, immediately after the CRA receives and processes your return.

If you combine online filing with direct deposit, you could get any refund you're owed in as little as eight business days. Paper returns aren't as fast, and it could take up to eight weeks to process them.

Available Services

There are services available that can provide you with support, and help you file your tax return and understand your tax obligations, these include:

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) – If you have a modest income, a simple tax situation, and require assistance, a CVITP volunteer may be able to do your taxes for free. To find a clinic, please visit our Free tax clinics page. If you live in Quebec , please visit the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program page for more information.

If you have a modest income, a simple tax situation, and require assistance, a CVITP volunteer may be able to do your taxes for free. To find a clinic, please visit our Free tax clinics page. If you live in , please visit the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program page for more information. Liaison Officer Service – If you are self-employed or own a small business, you can learn more about your tax obligations by booking a meeting with a liaison officer. This service is free and 100% confidential.

Keeping your information safe and secure

There are ways to protect yourself from scams and fraud. One way is by knowing how the CRA might contact you. Take a moment to visit our Scams and fraud page, where you will find information to help you recognize the signs of a scam and learn about the ways the CRA may contact you, including by phone or mail.

More resources

Need help getting started? Go to Get ready to do your taxes for a list of what you need to know before you file your taxes.

The Taxes and benefits for Indigenous peoples page offers information about tax filing, as well as benefits and credits for Indigenous Peoples. Visit this webpage for helpful tips, resources and guides to help answer your questions about First Nations, Inuit and Métis taxes.

For answers to frequently asked questions about filing a tax return, go to Questions and answers about filing your taxes.

Charlie the chatbot is also available on the CRA homepage and many of our other webpages on Canada.ca.

