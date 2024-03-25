OTTAWA, ON , March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Every year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) tracks the questions people ask and uses that information to design new services and improve our processes. We want to offer you the best service possible, so you can easily access the tax and benefit information you need.

Before calling us, use the tips below to save time this tax season! You might be able to find the information you're searching for and avoid long wait times over the phone that come with our busy tax season.

Filing and payment deadlines

The deadline for most Canadians to file their 2023 income tax and benefit return is April 30, 2024. By filing your tax return on time, you'll avoid delays to any refund, benefit, or credit payments you may be entitled to.

If you owe money to the CRA, April 30, 2024, is the deadline to make a payment. By filing and paying on time, you'll avoid late-filing penalties and interest.

If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, you have until June 15, 2024, to file on time. As this date falls on a Saturday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before June 17, 2024. If you owe money to the CRA, you'll still need to pay by April 30, 2024, to avoid interest.

What you should do before you call the CRA

To save time, take these steps before calling us:

Check Canada.ca – The personal income tax section on Canada.ca is now easier to use. It offers detailed information on how to file your return. Check benefit payment dates online – You can view benefit payment dates on Canada.ca. If you're registered for direct deposit, you should receive your benefit payment on the dates listed online. If you aren't registered, you should receive your benefit payments within five to ten business days of the scheduled payment date. Please allow this time before contacting us about a payment. Try Charlie the chatbot – If you need a quick answer to a question, Charlie is at your service. Charlie can help you find the information you need to file your income tax and benefit return! Look for Charlie on the CRA homepage and on many of our other web pages on Canada.ca. Take advantage of our digital services – We encourage you to use our digital services, including My Account and direct deposit. With My Account and direct deposit, you can easily manage your tax-filing information and payments from the CRA. In My Account, you can also track your refund, view or change your return, view your notice of assessment, check for any uncashed cheques, receive email notifications, and more. Check CRA processing times – Use the check CRA processing times tool on Canada.ca to find out how long it can take to process your request. This tool gives you a target completion date and can estimate completion times for our various services. It often provides the same information that a CRA contact centre agent will give you if you call to ask about the status of your file. Check telephone wait times – We offer estimated wait times on the contact information page. We also provide them when you're on hold. This will help you decide when the best time to call is. Create a personal identification number (PIN) – You can create a PIN to authenticate yourself on the phone. A PIN is a fast and secure way for you to identify yourself when you call us. You can create a PIN in My Account before you call, or a contact centre agent can create one for you. Make the most of our tax tips – You can find helpful information in our tax tips, which provide specific information about a variety of topics. Paper filers – If you are looking to get a paper return, you can download or order a copy online at Get a T1 income tax package.

Even with these measures, we receive a large volume of calls. Unfortunately, this means callers may experience long wait times to speak with a contact centre agent. Help us serve you better by signing in to your My Account and having the following information ready when you call:

Your personal info:

Social insurance number (SIN)



Full name



Date of birth



Complete address

Your tax return, notice of assessment, reassessment, or other tax documents

Please know we are working hard to process calls as fast as possible. We have taken steps to deliver the services that Canadians expect over the phone, including:

Automated callback service – This service lets you ask for a callback instead of waiting on hold. It is available only at certain times of the day and when wait times reach a certain length. It applies to the individual tax enquiries, benefits enquiries, and business enquiries phone lines.

Video relay service (VRS) – The CRA enquiries contact centres have added a direct service line for video relay service (VRS). This new dedicated line is being delivered in partnership with the Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service. It will make it easier for deaf, hard of hearing, and speech-impaired taxpayers to contact the CRA. To use the new dedicated VRS line, make sure you are registered with Canada VRS and call 1-800-561-6393 to connect with a contact centre agent.

If you need additional help, volunteers may be able to do your taxes in person or virtually by videoconference, phone, or through a document drop-off clinic. If you cannot do your taxes online, we encourage you to seek a Community Volunteer Income Tax Program clinic. If you live in Quebec, tax clinics are offered through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program. To find out if you're eligible and to find a tax clinic, go to our Free tax clinics page.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency