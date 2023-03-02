OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Every year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) tracks the questions people ask us and use that information to design new services and improve our processes. We want to offer you the best service possible, so you can easily access the tax and benefit information you need.

Before calling us, use the tips below to save time this tax season! You might be able to find the information you're searching for and avoid long wait times over the phone that come with our busy tax season.

Filing and payment deadlines

The deadline for most Canadians to file their 2022 income tax and benefit return is April 30, 2023. Since this deadline falls on a Sunday, your return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it, or it is postmarked, on or before May 1, 2023.

If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, you have until June 15, 2023, to file on time. Filing your return before the respective deadline will allow you to avoid interruptions to any benefit or credit payments you may be entitled to receive.

If you have a balance owing, your payment is due on April 30, 2023. Your payment will be considered on time if the CRA receives it, or a Canadian financial institution processes it, on or before May 1, 2023.

Before you call us

To save time, take these steps before calling us:

Check Canada.ca – The personal income tax section of Canada.ca is now easier to use. It offers detailed information on how to file your return, including information on COVID-19 benefits and your taxes and how to report them on your return.



Check benefit payment dates online – You can view benefit payment dates on Canada.ca. If you're registered for direct deposit , you should receive your benefit payment on the dates listed online. If you aren't registered, you should receive your benefit payments within 5 to 10 business days of the scheduled payment date. Please allow this time before contacting us about a payment.



Try Charlie the chatbot – If you need a quick answer to a question, Charlie is at your service. Charlie can help you find the information you need to file your income tax and benefit return! Look for Charlie on the CRA homepage and on many of our other web pages on Canada.ca.



Take advantage of our digital services – We encourage you to use our digital services, including My Account and direct deposit . With My Account and direct deposit, you can easily manage your tax-filing information and payments from the CRA. You can also track your refund, view or change your return, view your notice of assessment, receive email notifications, and more.



Check CRA processing times – To find out how long we take to handle a request, use the check CRA processing times tool on Canada.ca. This tool gives you a target completion date and can calculate completion times for our various services. It often provides the same information that a CRA contact centre agent will give you if you call to ask about the status of your file.



Check telephone wait times – We offer estimated wait times on the contact information page . We can also provide them when you're on hold. This will help you decide when the best time to call is.



Create a personal identification number (PIN) – You can create a PIN to authenticate yourself on the phone. A PIN is a fast and secure way for you to identify yourself when you call us. You can create a PIN in My Account before you call, or a contact centre agent can create one for you.



Find answers using our frequently asked questions – You can check out our questions and answers about filing your taxes page. We update it regularly during tax season to include changes that may affect you.



Make the most of our tax tips – You can find helpful information in our tax tips , which provide specific information about a variety of topics.



Paper filers – If you are looking to get a paper return, you can download a copy online at Get a T1 income tax package .

Even with these measures, we receive a large volume of calls. Unfortunately, this means callers may experience long wait times to speak with an agent. Please know we are working hard to process calls as fast as possible. We have taken steps to deliver the services that Canadians expect over the phone, including:

Automated callback service – This service lets you ask for a callback instead of waiting on hold. It is available only at certain times of the day and when wait times reach a certain length. It applies to the individual tax enquiries, benefits enquiries, and business enquiries phone lines.





– This service lets you ask for a callback instead of waiting on hold. It is available only at certain times of the day and when wait times reach a certain length. It applies to the individual tax enquiries, benefits enquiries, and business enquiries phone lines. Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) – Community organizations are hosting free tax clinics for the 2023 tax-filing season. Volunteers may be able to complete your taxes in person or virtually by videoconference, phone, or through a document drop-off. If you cannot file online, we encourage you to seek a CVITP clinic. To find out if you're eligible, and to find a tax clinic, go to our Free tax clinics page.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency