OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The flooding in British Columbia and Eastern Canada is having a devastating impact on many Canadians and businesses.

The CRA understands that at this time, the safety and well-being of loved ones is the primary concern for those affected. The CRA wants to ensure that Canadians facing such extraordinary circumstances will be treated fairly if they are unable to meet their tax obligations during this time.

These individuals, businesses, and first responders may find themselves unable to file or pay taxes on time. If so the CRA encourages affected taxpayers to make a request for taxpayer relief.

The CRA reminds affected taxpayers of the following:

CRA recognizes that Canadians affected by the unprecedented floods in British Columbia and Eastern Canada face unique challenges and is committed to help during this difficult time.

and face unique challenges and is committed to help during this difficult time. Taxpayers who expect to receive CRA benefits and credit cheques by mail may experience a delay and are encouraged to enroll for direct deposit to continue to receive benefits directly to their bank accounts.

Canadians affected by flooding can visit the Canada Post "Delivery service alerts" webpage for information on accessing their mail.

Taxpayers can also sign up for direct deposit so they can keep getting their benefits directly to their account. Visit Direct deposit – Canada Revenue Agency or call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281.

Many individuals, businesses and first responders may be unable to meet their tax obligations as usual because of this event. As such, measures are being put in place to ensure that Canadians facing such extraordinary circumstances will be treated fairly.

If you are a taxpayer with a debt and require assistance during this time, CRA Collection officers are available to assist by contacting the Debt Management Call Centre at 1-888-863-8657.

Under Taxpayer relief provisions, the Agency also has the discretion to cancel or waive penalties and interest due to circumstances beyond a taxpayer's control. For more information, go to canada.ca/penalty-interest-relief. The CRA will consider each request on a case-by-case basis.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]

