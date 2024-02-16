Tax Tip - Tax season starts February 19, and here's what you need to know

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Filing your tax return every year allows the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to determine your entitlement for a refund and benefit and credit payments. These payments put money in your pocket and can help you stretch your budget. This year, you can start filing your income tax and benefit return as of February 19, 2024.

For the 2023 tax-filing season, there were more than 18 million refunds processed, and 78% of them were issued by direct deposit. Canadians who had a tax refund received an average of $2,262. In addition, parents may receive money through the Canada child benefit (CCB) to help with the cost of raising children younger than 18 years of age. The CCB may include the child disability benefit and any related provincial and territorial programs. Don't miss out!

Here is what you need to know, how to prepare, and what's new this tax season.

Key dates

February 19, 2024 – This is the first day when you can start filing your 2023 tax return online. If you file on paper, you should receive your income tax package in the mail by this date.

– This is the first day when you can start filing your 2023 tax return online. If you file on paper, you should receive your income tax package in the mail by this date. April 30, 2024 – This is the deadline to file a tax return for most Canadians and if you owe money to the CRA this is also the payment deadline.

– This is the deadline to file a tax return for most Canadians and if you owe money to the CRA this is also the payment deadline. June 15, 2024 – If you or your spouse or common-law partner are self-employed, this is the deadline to file your tax returns. As this date falls on a Saturday, your tax return will be considered filed on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before June 17, 2024 . If you owe money to the CRA, you'll still need to pay by April 30, 2024 , to avoid interest.

Where to find information

Not sure where to start? Visit our Get ready to do your taxes page for the latest tax information. We have eight steps that will help you prepare to file your tax return. Here are other resources that can help you:

For answers to frequently asked questions about filing a tax return, go to Questions and answers about filing your taxes.

The Taxes and benefits for Indigenous peoples webpage offers information about tax filing, as well as benefits and credits for Indigenous Peoples. Visit this webpage for helpful tips, resources and guides to help answer your questions about First Nations, Inuit and Métis taxes.

Charlie, the CRA's friendly chatbot, is also available on the CRA homepage and many of our other webpages on Canada.ca.

Want to listen instead? You can check out our new podcast: Taxology. We simplify the world of taxes, since it can be confusing!

Free tax help is available

If you need assistance with your taxes, help may be available. If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to file your tax return for you. You can visit a free tax clinic in your area, or you can make a virtual appointment. To find out if you're eligible, and to find a tax clinic, go to the CRA's Free tax clinics page.

What's new in benefits, credits, deductions and other tax measures this year?

For workers

For farmers

For housing

For northern residents

Did you know? Here are quick tax facts about your province or territory of residence

Choose your province:

Alberta

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 3.1 million Alberta residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers. More than 64,700 Alberta residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 87,100 Alberta residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Alberta residents received an average of: $7,080 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $500 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $270 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

British Columbia

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 3.9 million British Columbia residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers. More than 86,000 British Columbia residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 105,800 British Columbia residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible British Columbia residents received an average of: $6,150 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $480 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Manitoba

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 970,000 Manitoba residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers. More than 21,300 Manitoba residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 36,800 Manitoba residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Manitoba residents received an average of: $8,380 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $510 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $190 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

New Brunswick

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 606,000 New Brunswick residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 93% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 93% of filers. More than 11,600 New Brunswick residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 27,800 New Brunswick residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible New Brunswick residents received an average of: $6,950 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $490 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $180 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 392,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 90% of filers.

and residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 90% of filers. More than 7,100 Newfoundland and Labrador residents registered for My Account.

and residents registered for My Account. More than 12,800 Newfoundland and Labrador residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

and residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Newfoundland and Labrador residents received an average of: $6,230 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $490 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $220 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

and residents received an average of:

Northwest Territories

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 29,000 Northwest Territories residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 97% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 97% of filers. More than 480 Northwest Territories residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 990 Northwest Territories residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Northwest Territories residents received an average of: $10,520 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $510 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Nova Scotia

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 750,000 Nova Scotia residents filed their tax returns online, which was 93% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was 93% of filers. More than 16,700 Nova Scotia residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 35,100 Nova Scotia residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Nova Scotia residents received an average of: $7,000 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $490 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $220 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Nunavut

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 21,000 Nunavut residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 97% of filers.

More than 350 Nunavut residents registered for My Account.

More than 410 Nunavut residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

Eligible Nunavut residents received an average of: $5,580 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $610 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened



Ontario

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 11 million Ontario residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers. More than 242,700 Ontario residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 224,600 Ontario residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Ontario residents received an average of: $6,840 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $490 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $170 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Prince Edward Island

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 123,000 Prince Edward Island residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 93% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 93% of filers. More than 3,200 Prince Edward Island residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 6,000 Prince Edward Island residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Prince Edward Island residents received an average of: $6,810 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $490 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $150 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Quebec

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 6.3 million Quebec residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 91% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 91% of filers. More than 96,300 Quebec residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 184,000 Quebec residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program. In total, 540 Quebec organizations organized tax return preparation sessions in person or virtually.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program. In total, 540 Quebec organizations organized tax return preparation sessions in person or virtually. Eligible Quebec residents received an average of: $6,220 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $480 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Saskatchewan

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 820,000 Saskatchewan residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was over 94% of filers. More than 16,100 Saskatchewan residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 29,300 Saskatchewan residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Saskatchewan residents received an average of: $7,920 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $510 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments $240 in Canada Carbon Rebate payments (previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment) Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

Yukon

Below are key statistics related to last tax year:

More than 29,000 Yukon residents filed their tax returns online, which was more than 95% of filers.

residents filed their tax returns online, which was more than 95% of filers. More than 670 Yukon residents registered for My Account.

residents registered for My Account. More than 1,100 Yukon residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

residents were helped by free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Eligible Yukon residents received an average of: $7,050 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments $480 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments Statistics for the Canada dental benefit since applications opened

residents received an average of:

