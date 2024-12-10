OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - No matter how you file your income tax and benefit return, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is committed to making sure you get any refund, benefit, or credit payments that you may be eligible for. If you're planning to file on paper this year, keep reading—this information is for you!

When you will receive your income tax package

The CRA will mail the 2024 income tax package to approximately 500,000 individuals this tax season. The package will be mailed to certain vulnerable individuals who filed their 2023 tax return on paper. It should arrive by February 24, 2025.

The income tax package contains information and forms paper filers need to file their return. If you receive a package, it will include:

a letter from the Commissioner of the CRA

two copies of the income tax and benefit return

forms you may need to complete your income tax and benefit return, including Form 428 for provincial or territorial tax (except for the province of Quebec )

) inserts or forms, depending on eligibility

a return envelope

Note: We are closely monitoring the Canada Post strike. For details on how CRA services are impacted, please visit our postal interruption page. If mailed delivery of the 2024 income tax package is delayed, we will update individuals through the CRA's web pages and on social media. Learn more about how to file online or download and print a package below.

Didn't get a package in the mail?

If you haven't received an income tax package in the mail by February 24, 2025, don't worry! You can get one online at Forms and publications - CRA.

You can also order a package by calling us at 1-855-330-3305 (non-residents can call 1-613-940-8495). Your Social Insurance Number (SIN) will be required. It may take up to 10 business days for you to receive the package.

The CRA may also send you a letter in the mail to help you file your tax return if you didn't receive an income tax package. Approximately 485,000 letters will be sent to individuals who filed on paper last year. The letter includes information on online filing, as well as instructions on how to find, download, and print a package online.

Get free tax help

We know that doing your taxes isn't always easy, but we're here to help! If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to do your taxes for you. Free tax clinics are available in person or virtually. To find out if you're eligible and to find a tax clinic, go to our Free tax clinics page. If you're filing your tax return in Quebec, go to the Income Tax Assistance - Volunteer Program.

For Indigenous Peoples, we invite you to visit the Resources for supporting communities page. In the list of audiences, choose Indigenous Peoples and you'll find information and forms that may be specific to your situation. You can also view our factsheet for Indigenous Peoples, which is available in 11 Indigenous languages, and visit the What to consider for Indigenous Peoples page.

SimpleFile by phone

If you are eligible for the SimpleFile by phone service, the CRA will automatically send you an invitation in the mail or notify you by email. This service allows eligible individuals to auto-file their return over the phone. It's free, secure, and easy to use. There are no forms to fill out or calculations to do, and you don't need to speak to an agent to use this service.

Consider filing online

In 2024, almost 93% of tax returns have been filed online! Filing online is fast and secure, and returns are generally processed within two weeks. On the other hand, it may take up to eight weeks to process a paper return.

To file online, you can use the CRA's NETFILE service as early as February 24, 2025. We have a list of NETFILE-certified tax software products, some of which are free.

When you file online and register for direct deposit, you may get your refund within eight business days!

To find out more about our digital services, go to My Account for individuals and Digital services for individuals.

Filing and payment deadlines

Circle April 30, 2025, on your calendar! This is the deadline for most individuals to file their return for 2024. By filing on time, you'll avoid interruptions or delays to your benefit and credit payments.

If you owe money to the CRA, your payment is also due by April 30, 2025. By filing and paying on time, you'll avoid a late-filing penalty and interest charges.

How to get more information

Go to Get ready to do your taxes for a list of what you need to know before you do your taxes. You can also find answers to frequently asked questions at Questions and answers about filing your taxes. The CRA will update these pages in late January 2025.

If you need a quick answer to a question, you can ask Charlie the chatbot. You can find Charlie on the CRA homepage and many of our other web pages on Canada.ca.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency